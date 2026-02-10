Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) is launching a national initiative, "Every Student. Every State.," to educate families, schools, and communities about the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship and its potential to expand access to Christ-centered education across all 50 U.S. states.

The Federal Tax Credit Scholarship, formerly known as the Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA), encourages private contributions to nonprofit scholarship-granting organizations that provide tuition assistance and education-related support to qualified elementary and secondary students.

Beginning in January 2027, individuals may receive a 100% non-refundable federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 for contributing to an approved scholarship-granting organization. This allows contributors to redirect eligible federal tax dollars they already owe to directly support student scholarships.

Through the "Every Student. Every State." campaign, ACSI seeks to advance two priorities: increase access to Christ-centered education for families facing financial barriers and encourage Christian schools to partner with ACSI as their scholarship-granting organization through the ACSI Children's Tuition Fund.

ACSI will highlight the "Every Student. Every State." initiative at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention (NRB), February 17-20, 2026, in Nashville, TN. ACSI's Director for Children's Tuition Fund James Elliott will be available to discuss how the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship works, its impact on families, and how donors and schools can participate through the ACSI Children's Tuition Fund.

Elliott shared why this opportunity is important.

"This is a seminal moment in Christian education: that people can give to a scholarship granting organization like ours, help an economically disadvantaged student afford a Christian school, and get a credit on their federal taxes is an unprecedented win/win/win."

