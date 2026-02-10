The Firm brings credit-first, top performing platform to meet demand from European partners

Industry veteran Tyler Wallace appointed to lead strategy in London

Today, Golub Capital ("the Firm") announced the expansion of its BSL CLO strategy to Europe and the appointment of Tyler Wallace as Managing Director, European Broadly Syndicated Loans. Wallace brings more than 20 years of leading credit experience to the Firm and most recently was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of CLOs at Fair Oaks Capital in London.

"This is a natural expansion for us," said Scott Morrison, Head of BSL at Golub Capital. "The expansion builds on our market-leading U.S. CLO platform and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive financing solutions to partners across Europe."

Said Tyler Wallace, "Golub Capital has an exceptional BSL track record. I am excited to lead this next chapter and bring the Firm's capabilities to partners in the region."

As of December 31, 2025, Golub Capital manages over $14 billion in broadly syndicated loans and has completed over 60 BSL CLO transactions since 2007.

Other key business highlights include

Closed over $9 billion in financing commitments in Europe since 2020 and set a record with over $3.2 billion in new European commitments in 2025.

Executed a record $24.4 billion of securitizations in 2025.

#1 U.S. CLO manager and the #16 U.S. BSL CLO manager based on 2025 issuance. 1

BSL team delivered consistent top quartile performance across most key metrics in each of its last 7 vintages, as measured by Bank of America Research and is rated a Top 5 U.S. BSL CLO Manager, based on data gathered by CLO Research Group Limited. 2,3

The London-based Golub Capital team is now 14-strong, with capabilities across direct lending, structured products and other debt solutions and in core verticals of software, financial services and business services.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced private credit manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of January 1, 2026, Golub Capital had over 1,100 employees and over $90 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

_________________________ 1. Based on 2025 issuance. Source: CLO Global Databank Pitchbook LCD, as of December 31, 2025. 2. Consistent top quartile performance across most key metrics (BB MVOC, loans $90, weighted-average price and market value of target par) in each of the last 7 vintages. Source: Bank of America Research's "BofA CLO Manager Performance Summary -September 2025 reports," as of September 30, 2025. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments carry the risk of loss. 3. According to CLO Research Group Limited's ("CLO Research") "US BSL CLO Managers: Rankings Based on MVOC (BB) (as of July 18, 2025)," ranked by average percentile of market value over-collateralization (MVOC) at the BB tranche level, based on asset prices as of July 11, 2025.

