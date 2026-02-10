A new generation of AI-powered robots moving from research labs into the real world is fueled by AI tech companies and analysts forecasting a multitrillion-dollar market. The vision is to give artificial intelligence its own robot body. What are the trends, challenges, and commercial applications? The International Federation of Robotics has released its new positioning paper "AI in Robotics".

"AI is transforming the field of robotics at a rapid pace," says Takayuki Ito, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "Integrating AI into robotics enhances capabilities, increases efficiency and improves adaptability. This development is transforming AI from a supporting technology into a powerful enabler, opening the door to wider robot adoption across industries."

New Vision for AI in Robotics

Robot and chip manufacturers recently are investing in dedicated hardware and software that simulate real-world environments. This so-called Physical AI allows robots to train themselves in virtual environments and operate by experience, rather than programming. The excitement about embodied AI has drawn attention from major tech players and governments around the world.

In the United States, companies like Amazon, Tesla, and NVIDIA have announced record-breaking investments. Venture capital is pouring into a growing ecosystem of startups focused on specialized robot applications.

In Europe, ABB announced it had signed an agreement to divest its robotics division to Japan's SoftBank Group, combining ABB Robotics' with SoftBank's capabilities in AI.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced a dedicated action plan to accelerate embodied AI, positioning it as "future industry" critical to China's economic transformation.

Outlook

Over the next five to ten years, AI is expected to be widely adopted in various robotics applications. Because AI increases efficiency, reduces errors, and maintenance costs, companies often see a quicker return on investment (ROI) compared to non-AI systems.

Content overview

How AI is supporting robotics Industries at the forefront AI is reshaping work Macroeconomic Trends impacting AI Safety and security for AI in Robotics

