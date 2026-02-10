Full budget traceability strengthens governance, transparency, and operational speed for more than €130 million in managed spend to support the Group's global expansion

JAGGAER, a global leader in digital procurement and supplier collaboration solutions, today announced the successful delivery of a procurement digitalization project with Betsson Group, a global sports betting and gaming operator, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.4 billion and more than 1.3 million active customers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210557476/en/

Betsson Group Malta HQ

Operating across 24 jurisdictions and within a highly regulated environment, Betsson Group continues to strengthen its procurement governance to support scalable and compliant growth. Under the leadership of Fabio Palusci, Procurement Director at Betsson Group, the company initiated a structured digital transformation program designed to streamline internal processes, enhance information accessibility, and improve budget visibility across the organization.

"In our industry, speed and accuracy are essential. Ensuring strong internal controls and full compliance is a critical part of enabling sustainable growth," Palusci comments.

Following a formal RFP process, Betsson selected JAGGAER One, JAGGAER's intelligent source-to-pay platform, to support its budget-to-pay lifecycle. The solution contributes to a more consistent and transparent operating model, providing unified workflows and reliable, real-time information to internal stakeholders.

"Access to accurate, up-to-date data is fundamental for informed decision-making," Palusci adds. "This digitalization work is part of our continuous efforts to improve how we manage information flows and support the wider business

Through the implementation of JAGGAER eProcurement, Contracts+, and Contracts AI, contract governance has been further reinforced, with agreements and obligations consolidated within a central system. Supplier management processes have also become more structured, supporting due diligence, security checks, and ongoing monitoring.

The project delivered clear and measurable results. Today, Betsson manages more than €130 million in spend across over 6,000 purchase orders, with full budget traceability. More than 2,000 active contracts have been centralized and made fully transparent, while over 300 supplier onboarding requests have been validated through structured workflows involving both procurement and legal teams.

"Working with Betsson Group has been characterized by strong collaboration from the very early stages of the project," says Bob O'Leary, SVP Sales Europe at JAGGAER. "Betsson Group's transformation clearly demonstrates how structured governance, advanced digital tools, and strong leadership can elevate procurement from a transactional function to a true business value enabler

Betsson Group's leadership approach has also been recognised internationally, with Fabio Palusci named in the 2025 Process Orchestration Champions Index by CPOStrategy.

Looking ahead, Betsson Group intends to continue evolving its procurement processes, including exploring opportunities to further enhance efficiency with automation and AI-supported insights. "Artificial intelligence should support human expertise, not replace it," Palusci concludes. "Our goal is to free up time from repetitive tasks so we can focus on strategic initiatives where human judgment truly makes the difference. With JAGGAER as our technology partner, we have strengthened transparency, compliance, and operational agility, laying solid foundations for sustainable long-term growth

About JAGGAER: Procurement's intelligent source-to-pay and supplier collaboration platform

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210557476/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

For JAGGAER: Josephine Ornago

Email: josephine@outspokenpr.com

Cell: +39 3662250305