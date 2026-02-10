Partnership Establishes Automotive-Grade Manufacturing and Systems Integration to Scale Nexalus' Liquid-Cooling Thermal Platforms Globally

Nexalus, a leader in advanced liquid cooling thermal management solutions, today announced the appointment of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6770; President CEO: Hideo Izumi), a leading global manufacturer of electronic components across the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets, as its official manufacturing and systems integration partner. The partnership marks a significant step in establishing a scalable, global manufacturing platform to support the development and deployment of Nexalus' next-generation liquid cooling thermal management and digital infrastructure solutions for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

This collaboration brings together Nexalus' advanced science, thermal engineering, and system-level design capabilities with Alps Alpine's automotive-grade manufacturing, quality systems, and global operational footprint. Together, the companies form a unified platform capable of delivering integrated Nexalus thermal management systems consistently and reliably anywhere in the world.

As part of the partnership, Alps Alpine will serve as manufacturer and integrator of complete Nexalus systems, supporting advanced thermal management assemblies, integrated ICT infrastructure solutions, and full platform builds. By combining Nexalus' proprietary system architecture, thermal science, and intellectual property with Alps Alpine's integration expertise and process discipline, the partnership enables faster deployment, higher consistency, and global repeatability of Nexalus' liquid-first thermal platforms.

"At Nexalus, we design and engineer integrated thermal management platforms that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure," said Kenneth O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalus. "Alps Alpine's world-class manufacturing, quality systems, and global operational footprint provide the execution backbone required to deliver our custom-designed platforms at global scale. Their approach to reliability, traceability, and performance aligns directly with our global customers' mission-critical demands of next-generation digital infrastructure."

"Next-generation electrical systems require solutions that combine system-level innovation with validated reliability and high performance," said John Foley, CEO of Alps Alpine Ireland. "Nexalus is a science-driven company with a strong focus on performance, efficiency and system-level innovation. This partnership allows Alps Alpine to apply its automotive-grade quality processes, disciplined manufacturing systems and green procurement standards to help industrialise Nexalus solutions responsibly and at global scale."

Production under the collaboration will leverage Alps Alpine's Millstreet facility in County Cork, Ireland, originally established as an ICT manufacturing hub for Apple. Alps Alpine's management of the facility applies global process standards, rigorous compliance frameworks, and advanced sustainability practices, ensuring Nexalus customers benefit not only from best-in-class liquid-cooled thermal management technology, but also from a resilient, long-term manufacturing platform.

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions specializing in liquid cooling. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus delivers complete, scalable solutions that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as data centers, Edge infrastructure, High-Performance Computing (HPC), gaming and Formula 1. The company's technology solutions were recognized as part of Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas and TIME's List of Best Inventions of 2025. For more information visit www.nexalus.com

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine aims to be a sustainable value-creating corporate group continually contributing to people's lives through electronics and communication in three business segments: Components, Sensors and Communication, and Modules and Systems. Alps Alpine products and services tend to the needs of customers in many different sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, mobile devices and game markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210944520/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investors: Nexalus@icrinc.com