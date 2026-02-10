FloQast Announces 2025 Global Partner of the Year Award Winners

Annual awards recognize partners for high-impact collaboration and unwavering dedication to delivering customer value

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , the Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants to automate accounting and audit workflows with AI, is proud to announce the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards. These awards recognize partners who have consistently demonstrated a tireless commitment to high-impact collaboration with the FloQast teams, outstanding delivery and implementations, and above all, unwavering dedication to driving the highest levels of customer value.

This year's award winners strategically harnessed FloQast's auditable AI platform to deliver impact across financial transformation, month-end close management, compliance, and more-empowering mutual clients to drive efficiency and operational excellence in today's rapidly evolving global landscape.

Partner of the Year: CFGI

This award honors CFGI for their outstanding commitment to delivering value through partnership, consistency, and excellence in 2025. By leveraging an effective go-to-market engagement model in collaboration with the FloQast sales organization, CFGI has driven significant revenue impact while enhancing value for our shared customers.

AI Partner of the Year: Accordion

This award honors Accordion for pioneering the use of AI-driven insights and innovation through the FloQast platform. By integrating advanced analytics and helping teams deploy AI Agents into their accounting operations, Accordion has helped customers unlock new efficiencies, enhance decision-making, and modernize accounting functions. Their commitment to innovation has set them apart as a leader in shaping the future of AI-enabled accounting.

EMEA AI Partner of the Year: CFGI (Germany)

This award honors CFGI Germany for driving innovation across the EMEA region through the strategic use of the FloQast platform. By applying advanced automation and modern accounting practices, CFGI Germany has helped clients improve operational efficiency, strengthen financial controls, and elevate decision-making. Their commitment to delivering scalable, high-quality outcomes has positioned CFGI Germany as a trusted leader in supporting finance transformation for organizations across EMEA.

Emerging Partner of the Year: Riveron

This award celebrates Riveron for swiftly identifying strategic avenues to grow their partnership with FloQast in 2025. By fully embracing the FloQast vision and demonstrating a commitment to continued excellence, Riveron has rapidly driven impactful results, creating meaningful value for customers and laying a strong foundation for future success and growth.

Delivery Excellence Award: CFGI

This award recognizes CFGI for their ability to deliver customer success through a combination of implementation volume, seamless collaboration with FloQast sales and customer success teams, and exceptional customer satisfaction levels. CFGI's dedication to delivering smooth and effective customer experiences has set a standard for excellence across our implementation partner program.

EMEA Partner of the Year: PwC UK

This award honors PwC UK for their unwavering commitment to driving growth and delivering measurable value across the UK market in 2025. PwC UK has achieved remarkable revenue impact while addressing the unique needs of UK businesses. Their localized expertise, strategic collaboration, and consistent execution have set a new standard for partnership success in the region.

Compliance Partner of the Year: Crowe

This award recognizes Crowe for their leadership in compliance-driven transformations and their deep expertise in helping organizations navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments. Through strategic use of the FloQast platform, Crowe has enabled customers to strengthen internal controls, improve audit readiness, and reduce compliance risk, delivering confidence, accuracy, and measurable operational value for accounting teams.

APAC Partner of the Year: Deloitte

This award recognizes Deloitte for their outstanding leadership and impact across the APAC region in 2025. By combining deep regional expertise with a scalable delivery model, Deloitte has helped organizations modernize close and compliance processes while driving measurable business outcomes. Their strategic partnership and consistent execution have made them a trusted leader in the APAC market.

Elite Partner Tier Achievements: CFGI and Connor Group

This award celebrates CFGI and Connor Group for reaching the prestigious Elite Tier, the highest level of achievement in our consulting partnership program. These partners have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Reaching this level reflects their dedication, consistency, and strong alignment with our shared goals.

Platinum Partner Tier Achievements: Riveron, Embark and Crowe

This announcement celebrates our partners who have reached the distinguished Platinum Tier, a significant milestone in our consulting partnership program. These partners have consistently demonstrated standout performance and a firm commitment to excellence. Reaching this level reflects their dedication, consistency, and continued ascent within our ecosystem.

"This year's Global Partner Award winners embody the highest standards of collaboration, execution, and shared dedication to our customers," said Josh Glover, President and CRO of FloQast. "Their deep expertise and collaborative spirit are instrumental in helping shared customers to transform their accounting operations and drive meaningful success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful for their role in extending the value of FloQast across the globe."

