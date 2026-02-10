Backslash Security Raises $19M Series A to Secure Vibe Coding Boom in the Enterprise, Bolsters Board with Cybersecurity Industry Leader

Funding by new investors KOMPAS VC and Maniv fuels the first purpose-built vibe coding security platform, protecting AI coding agents, IDEs, MCPs, and LLMs in the era of democratized software creation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backslash Security , the vibe coding security company, today announced a $19 million Series A funding round led by KOMPAS VC, with participation from Maniv, Artofin Venture Capital, and existing investors StageOne Ventures and First Rays Capital. The round, which follows Backslash's $8 million seed funding, tracks the rapid grassroots shift from AI-assisted coding to autonomous AI agents that software development teams use to generate, modify, and deploy code-reshaping the entire software developer ecosystem and introducing a new attack surface that Backslash is built to address.

To drive its next phase of growth, Backslash also announced that seasoned cybersecurity business leader and investor Ron Zoran, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at CyberArk, will join the company's board of directors as an independent member.

"AI has fundamentally changed how software is built regardless of industry, and is dramatically increasing security risk," said Talia Rafaeli, Partner at KOMPAS VC. "Backslash's purpose-built platform is addressing this shift with a new security model designed for AI-driven development from day one."

Nate Jaret, general partner at Maniv, noted, "AI-native coding is already a reality in many organizations, even in industrial companies where mission-critical software interacts with the physical world and the stakes are higher. Security and oversight will need to be woven into the fabric of how these tools are deployed," he added. "We've been impressed by the deep experience Backslash brings to the table as they help their customers ensure that vibe coding risk is understood and mitigated."

With the adoption of tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, and GitHub CoPilot skyrocketing, organizations are losing visibility and oversight over how software is created and modified as AI coding agents, integrated developer environments (IDEs), Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and LLMs become embedded in development workflows. Security teams that have grown accustomed to static, fenced-in IDEs that were assumed safe are now challenged by a new and growing attack surface, while a recent Gartner report notes that, "by 2028, 40% of new enterprise production software will be created with vibe coding techniques and tools."

A Holistic, Stack-Level Approach to Vibe Coding Security

The industry's first security provider focused entirely on securing vibe coding and AI-native software development, Backslash delivers an end-to-end security platform to secure this new attack surface from the ground up. In stark contrast to legacy point solutions and general AI security tools, which lack critical software development context, Backslash protects the entire AI-native software development journey rather than individual components in isolation. It covers the full AI-driven development stack, including IDEs, AI agents, MCPs, prompt workflows and rules, and governance controls.

The Backslash Security platform combines multiple security control points into a single platform, granting organizations visibility into their AI development ecosystem while also enabling them to apply guardrails across all tools, get real-time, granular event monitoring, and apply active protection to detect and respond to malicious behavior.

"GenAI is transforming developer productivity, but we have a responsibility to embrace it safely and securely," said Chris Niggel, Head of Security at Watershed, the enterprise sustainability platform. "Backslash not only helps us triage vulnerabilities, but also provides visibility and governance over our evolving AI coding ecosystem transparently, without hindering velocity."

The new funding will be used to expand Backslash's R&D talent and operations, deepen the Backslash platform's capabilities, and scale its go-to-market presence in the United States and Europe to support growing demand from enterprise security teams.

"We've passed the point of no return on how enterprise software is being composed. Organizations are no longer sitting on the fence - they are propelled by both boardroom pressures to adopt AI for greater efficiency and speed, and by developers who embrace the massive benefits of using vibe coding," said Shahar Man, co-founder and CEO, Backslash Security. "But security cannot and should not be left behind. By providing quick, broad visibility and deep protection capabilities for the entire stack, we enable our customers to gain confidence in the inevitable journey towards vibe coding, and do so without putting their infrastructure and applications at risk. We are thrilled to partner with KOMPAS VC, Maniv, and Artofin for the next phase of Backslash's journey as we rise to address this growing need."

