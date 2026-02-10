NCQA Kicks Off Inaugural Learning Collaborative to Measure Patient Engagement

Leading healthcare organizations inform and shape best practices in digital wellness, condition management and patient engagement strategies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) officially launched its Measuring Patient Engagement Learning Collaborative as part of a series designed to explore how healthcare organizations should assess, manage and deliver digitally-enabled interventions to support effective condition management and well-being. NCQA is convening 13 organizations from across the health ecosystem, representing health plans, vendors, clinicians and policymakers. The learning collaborative is also charged with advising and testing measures of patient engagement for NCQA's new Wellness and Condition Management Program, which aims to promote high-quality digitally enabled patient engagement solutions to support effective self-management of chronic conditions and improve overall well-being. The Collaborative's work will ultimately inform the quality approaches along this pathway, specifically how engagement is defined and measured, and what the associated outcomes for that engagement look like in real-world scenarios. Thus, the primary impact is to improve overall care of patient populations across the risk continuum.

NCQA is honored to partner with the following organizations as part of the Measuring Patient Engagement Learning Collaborative:

Advisory Partners : Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality, American Academy of Family Physicians, AmeriHealth Caritas, HealthTalk A.I., Humana, Omada Health, Purchaser Business Group on Health, South Carolina Office of Rural Health and Washington State Health Care Authority.

Data Testing Partners : GetSetUp, GoMo Health, Intermountain Health, and Ovia Health by Labcorp.

These measurement concepts will be integrated into the Wellness and Condition Management program through health risk assessments and clinical integration, with patient engagement as a crosscutting theme.

"The work of this learning collaborative is a core part of our population health strategy," said Rachel Harrington, PhD, Senior Product Strategist, NCQA. "We know that we will not see the improvement in health outcomes that we need to see as a society or as a healthcare system by focusing only within the four walls of clinical care. Meeting people where they are, understanding how people want to engage with their health and well-being and focusing on supporting healthy behaviors are critical components to improving healthcare quality."

This learning collaborative is funded in part by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Diabetes is a significant and persistent health issue in the United States. Thirty-eight million Americans live with diabetes, and 1.2 million cases are newly diagnosed each year (CDC).1 Type 1 diabetes accounts for about 5-10% of cases, while type 2 accounts for 90-95% of cases. With generous support from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, NCQA will ground the Learning Collaborative in real-world experiences by exploring the nuances of measurement and implications for engagement in specific populations, including patients living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

