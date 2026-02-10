RAEK Engages Delve to Achieve SOC 2 Compliance, Advancing Enterprise-Grade Trust in First-Party Data Infrastructure

LIBERTY LAKE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / RAEK, a leader in first-party data and identity infrastructure company, today announced it has engaged Delve Technologies, an AI driven compliance and security platform, to pursue SOC 2 Type I and Type II compliance. This milestone reinforces RAEK's commitment to security, privacy, and operational excellence as enterprises increasingly demand provable trust in the data systems powering AI, marketing, and analytics.

As AI adoption accelerates and third-party data continues to erode, organizations are shifting toward first-party data architectures that are privacy-forward, resilient, and auditable by design. SOC 2 compliance has become a foundational requirement for companies operating at the intersection of data, identity resolution, and AI-driven decisioning, particularly for those serving regulated industries and enterprise customers.

"This milestone reflects RAEK's belief that the next era of AI will be defined not by more data, but by trusted, first-party data." said Cory Crapes, Co-Founder of RAEK. "SOC 2 is a critical step to launch and support enterprise clients utilization of what we've already built internally: systems designed for security, transparency, and long-term enterprise support. Delve allows us to accelerate this process while maintaining velocity across product and customer growth. As the leading agentic compliance platform, using their AI automations we believe we will be able to scale quickly and set up trust portals for our clients to securely utilize the RAEK suite of data services."

RAEK's platform enables organizations to collect, organize, and activate first-party data without reliance on third-party cookies. As regulatory scrutiny increases and buyers demand clearer proof of data stewardship, SOC 2 compliance signals RAEK's readiness to support enterprise procurement, strategic partnerships, and large-scale deployments.

""RAEK's approach reflects how modern data platforms are evolving in the age of AI, prioritizing trust, transparency, and security as foundational infrastructure," said Delve. "Their commitment to SOC 2 demonstrates a clear focus on long-term readiness for enterprise customers and partners." Delve provides a modern, automated approach to compliance, aligning with RAEK's broader philosophy that security and governance should be built into systems, not bolted on after the fact. The engagement will guide RAEK through control implementation, continuous monitoring, and independent audit preparation.

This initiative comes as AI adoption accelerates, with buyers demanding audited data pipelines, procurement teams enforcing SOC 2 as table stakes, and first-party data becoming the foundation of AI-driven personalization, with security posture increasingly shaping valuation and capital access.

By formalizing its compliance posture now, RAEK positions itself to scale responsibly while meeting the expectations of enterprise customers, investors, and partners operating in an increasingly regulated digital economy.

About RAEK

RAEK is a first-party data and identity infrastructure company built for a privacy-first, AI-driven world. Its platform enables organizations to unlock the full value of their owned data, securely, and transparently.

About Delve

Delve is a modern compliance platform that helps fast-growing technology companies achieve and maintain security certifications such as SOC 2 through automation, clarity, and continuous monitoring.

