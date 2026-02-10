Yael Foundation: Madrid's Ibn Gabirol School Selected as Academic Excellence Winner of Yael Award - the Global Jewish Education Awards; Rabbi Meir Enzani of Argentina Wins Yael Award as Teacher of the Year

Ten countries represented among winners of annual awards program recognizing excellence for educational impact

VIENNA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yael Foundation today announced the winners of the 2026 Yael Awards, the global awards program dedicated exclusively to excellence in Jewish education. The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, bringing together educators, community leaders, philanthropists, and global Jewish figures from dozens of countries.

The 2026 Yael Awards recognized excellence across 11 award categories, reflecting the full ecosystem of Jewish education, from academic rigor and innovation to community impact, early childhood education, youth engagement, and lifelong connection. For the award recipients, the recognition was met with visible pride and gratitude, as each award carries both a financial prize and the distinction of bringing international recognition back to their schools and communities.

This year's awards reflected unprecedented global engagement, with more than 13,300 parents participating in the voting process. Award recipients were selected through a combination of parent voting and evaluation by an international judging panel of leaders in Jewish education, global Jewish affairs, media, and civic life, including Natan Sharansky, Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, Robert Singer, Max Neuberger, and Chaya Yosovich.

"This week in Vienna, we chose to invest in educators in the most visible and intentional way possible. Every detail of this gathering reflected a simple truth: Jewish education is worth investing in at the highest level," said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. "The people shaping the Jewish future deserve to be treated with seriousness, respect, and confidence, because that is the value of their work for our future as a people."

Speaking alongside the awards, Yael Foundation Co-founder Uri Poliavich emphasized the Foundation's continued growth and long-term approach to investment, noting that its work is guided by discipline rather than fixed targets.

"We don't focus on announcing numbers because we consistently overachieve," said Poliavich. "What matters to us is building strong, self-sustaining Jewish schools with the right leadership, structure, and educational talent in place."

Poliavich noted that the Foundation increased its investment compared to last year, continuing a pattern of disciplined growth and reinvestment across its global educational work.

The ceremony was hosted by renowned mentalist Lior Suchard, whose interactive performances throughout the evening created moments of shared wonder and surprise, reinforcing the themes of influence, connection, and impact that define the Yael Foundation's work.

Following are the award recipients honored for their outstanding contributions to Jewish education, reflecting excellence across diverse educational models, communities, and geographic contexts.

2026 Yael Awards Winners

Jewish Experience of the Year

Beth Habad Canton Vert - Plan-de-Cuques, France

Academic Excellence Award

Ibn Gabirol School - Madrid, Spain

Community Impact Award

Maimónides School - Tucumán, Argentina

Innovator of the Year Award

Simcha School - Kyiv, Ukraine

Youth Program of the Year

Sephardic Community Afterschool - Vienna, Austria

Preschool of the Year

Chai Preschool - Zurich, Switzerland

Teacher of the Year

Rabbi Meir Enzani - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Special Achievement Award

Yavne School - Mexico City, Mexico

Alumni Engagement Award

Merkos School - Milan, Italy

In addition to the institutional and programmatic awards, the Yael Foundation presented two honorary prizes:

Influence for Good Award - Dov Forman, bestselling author and digital educator, honored for advancing Jewish memory, education, and values through global storytelling.

Voice for Jewish Identity Award - Agam Berger, recognized for her moral clarity and steadfast commitment to Jewish identity, which has resonated deeply across Jewish communities worldwide.

Through the Yael Awards, the Foundation highlights models of excellence that demonstrate how strong Jewish education builds confident identity, resilient communities, and continuity for generations to come.

About the Yael Foundation

Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation invests in Jewish education and experiences as the most powerful drivers of Jewish identity and connection. With a global reach and hands-on, community-specific approach, the Yael Foundation strengthens schools, educators, and educational ecosystems to ensure that every child has access to elevated, engaging, top-tier Jewish learning.

Acting as a true partner, the foundation brings tailor-made solutions, deep relationships, and a commitment to excellence to overlooked and emerging communities worldwide. Today, the Yael Foundation supports 130 schools across 45 countries, building the infrastructure for strong, confident Jewish life for generations to come. For more information, visit www.yaelfoundation.org .



