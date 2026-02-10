Priority Tire: New 2026 Tax Relief Sparks Wave of Household and Vehicle Spending

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / The 2026 tax filing season began Monday, January 26, and everybody is expecting bigger refunds this year due to the 2025 tax changes. In the prior filing season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) processed over 140 million individual returns, with roughly 60% of taxpayers receiving refunds averaging around $3,000.

The dramatic increase stems largely from retroactive tax benefits included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) . Notable changes include temporary federal tax deductions for tipped wages and overtime hours, as well as an expected higher standard deduction for the 2026 tax year and beyond.

The law also created a $10,000 maximum annual deduction for auto loan interest on new vehicles with final assembly in the United States, which includes many foreign-brand vehicles. However, the deduction only applies to new vehicles (not used), loans (not leases), and personal use (not business). It also phases out for taxpayers with incomes above $100,000 for single filers or $200,000 for joint filers.

It seems like the most significant relief is reaching service and manufacturing workers who regularly earn tips or long overtime hours. Workers can now deduct up to $25,000 in tipped income and $12,500 (single filers) in overtime taxable wages. In other words, that's meaningful savings for hourly employees nationwide. For example, a restaurant server who worked double shifts and accumulated significant tips throughout the year previously faced a hefty tax bill. Now, by deducting a portion of this income, they retain more of their hard-earned money, enabling better financial planning and more disposable income for essentials or small luxuries.

The expanded standard deduction provides additional relief throughout various income brackets, while the auto loan interest deduction offers particular value to families with debt on American-made vehicles. Combined, these provisions represent a major policy shift that benefits working households.

The marketing team at Priority Tire recently conducted comprehensive research to understand how consumers are spending their tax refunds. They surveyed around 5,000 customers nationwide, and the findings show that most recipients are directing funds toward everyday necessities, such as groceries and household essentials.

Strategic household investments are also gaining traction among recipients. For example, travel seems to be making a notable comeback, with approximately 20% more vacation and trip reservations compared to last spring. This suggests that families feel more financially comfortable spending on leisure after several years of a constrained budget.

However, one of the most striking trends is in automotive maintenance. The survey data revealed that consumers are prioritizing the two elements most critical to vehicle safety: new tires and brake system improvements.

"We're seeing customers who've been putting off maintenance finally able to take care of their vehicles," said a Priority Tire representative. "It's rewarding to help them address safety concerns they've had to delay, so they can drive with confidence knowing their cars will stay reliable for years to come."

Additionally, the data suggest that the combination of larger refunds and the new auto loan deduction provides both the financial capacity and the incentive for vehicle owners to maintain their existing vehicles rather than put off important safety repairs.

?The deadline for filing 2025 tax returns falls on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The IRS expects to process more than 164 million individual tax returns this filing season, which is among the highest totals recorded. Tax officials strongly encourage electronic filing combined with direct deposit, as this ensures refunds arrive within the typical 21-day processing period. However, it's important for filers to be aware of common refund delays caused by errors in their submissions or by the need for additional identity verification. Paper filings can greatly extend wait times, especially during peak submission weeks.

As filing season continues through mid-April, similar spending patterns are predicted as more households receive their refunds and determine how best to allocate the additional funds.

Contact: Daniel Stipic

Phone: (484) 588-5293

E-mail: daniel@prioritytire.com

SOURCE: Priority Tire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/new-2026-tax-relief-sparks-wave-of-household-and-vehicle-spending-1135495