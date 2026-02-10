Cascale Announces CEO Appointment

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Cascale today announced the appointment of Ying McGuire as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

McGuire brings extensive global leadership experience across supply chains, international business development, and nonprofit transformation. She has led complex, multi-stakeholder organizations through periods of growth and change, building strong partnerships with global brands, manufacturers, policymakers, and civil society to deliver measurable impact.

Most recently, McGuire served as CEO and President of the U.S. National Minority Supplier Development Council, where she strengthened organizational performance, expanded stakeholder engagement, and modernized operations to support long-term mission delivery. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies and Technology Integration Group, overseeing global market expansion, strategic partnerships, and supply chain initiatives across multiple regions.

The Board appointed McGuire to lead Cascale at a pivotal moment for the industry, as the organization continues to sharpen its focus on delivering value for members and scaling collective action on climate, decent work, and responsible supply chains. McGuire will prioritize deep engagement with Cascale's members and strategic stakeholders, operational excellence, and advancing collaborative solutions that translate ambition into practical, measurable progress.

The Board also extends its sincere thanks to Harsh Saini for her leadership as Interim CEO. As a highly respected senior leader with deep connections across the global consumer goods industry, Saini has brought her extensive experience working with brands, manufacturers, and government and trade stakeholders to this role. Under her leadership, Cascale continues to deliver against its priorities, strengthen key partnerships, and advance work to evolve the organization's operating and membership models. She has provided steady, confident leadership for teams across regions and will continue to serve as Interim CEO through May 31, 2026, supporting a smooth transition as an advisor through the end of June.

On behalf of the Cascale Board, Tamar Hoek, Board Chair, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ying McGuire as Cascale's next CEO and look forward to working closely with her, our members, and the broader ecosystem to strengthen collective action and advance a more sustainable and resilient global value chain."

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

