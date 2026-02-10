Michelli Weighing & Measurement Announces Acquisition of Greenville Scale Company

Expanding Service Capabilities and Strengthening Nationwide Support

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement ('Michelli') announced the acquisition of Greenville Scale Company ('GSC'), a respected provider of scale service, calibration, sales, and weighing system development in South Carolina and the surrounding region. This strategic acquisition supports Michelli's continued growth and expands its ability to serve customers with enhanced technical expertise and broader geographic reach.

For over 90 years, GSC has set the standard for excellence in the scale industry and built a strong reputation for quality, service, and accuracy. With locations in Greenville, Lexington and Charleston, South Carolina, GSC is known for customer commitment, integrity, and technical expertise.

"We're excited to welcome Greenville Scale Company to the Michelli Weighing & Measurement family," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli. "Greenville Scale has built an outstanding reputation in our industry. Their commitment to service and to their customers' success closely mirrors our own. This merger strengthens our ability to support customers across the Southeast while preserving the invaluable local expertise that the GSC team has cultivated over the years."

"We're excited to join the Michelli family and combine our strengths," said Bert Baxter, General Manager, Greenville Scale Company. "We've spent over 90 years building strong relationships with our customers and a reputation for quality service. Joining Michelli allows us to preserve that legacy while gaining access to expanded resources and expertise that will benefit both our employees and our customers."

Founded in 1947, Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides calibration, repair and service, in addition to equipment sales, for a wide range of precision and industrial weighing systems. Through this acquisition, Michelli further strengthens its technical expertise and service network as it continues to expand its national presence.

Drew Gilbert, Partner, Summit Park, added: "This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Michelli. Greenville Scale expands our footprint in key Southeast markets while reinforcing our long-term vision of building a best-in-class measurement organization with a nationwide footprint to support our customers."

Both companies will continue operating under their current brands during the transition period, with a full rebrand of Greenville Scale Company planned for 2027. Together, Michelli and Greenville Scale Company will leverage their combined experience and resources to deliver unmatched service, quality, and value to customers.

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement

Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides service, calibration, equipment sales, and rentals from 47 service areas across 18 states. Since 1947, Michelli has been a trusted expert in scales and precision measurement equipment. The company offers top-quality measurement solutions ranging from precision instruments to industrial weighing systems, including both standard NIST-traceable and ISO 17025-accredited calibration services. On-site, mobile, and in-lab service options are available.

