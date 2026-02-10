MassRobotics: National Robotics Week 2026 Underscores Robotics as a Critical U.S. Industry and Workforce Engine

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / National Robotics Week (April 4-12, 2026) returns with a nationwide celebration of robotics, bringing together students, community, and industry to inspire innovation and showcase the real-world impact of robotics. MassRobotics serves as the driving force behind the week's programming and impact around the country.

The mission of National Robotics Week (RoboWeek) is to showcase the robotics industry and its real-world impact while inspiring the future workforce. Through engagement with industry leaders, emerging technologies, and practical applications, National Robotics Week highlights how robotics drives innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement across society.

Robotics organizations, educators, companies, and community groups nationwide are invited to be part of National Robotics Week 2026. By submitting robotics events to the National Robotics Week website, the industry will showcase how it supports and grows the robotics community across the country. This national effort is designed to inspire the next generation of innovators while demonstrating the collective impact of robotics across education, industry, and society.

"National Robotics Week is about opening doors," said Joyce Sidopoulos, Co-Founder at MassRobotics. "We're showing the community and students what's possible and how they can be part of building the future by showcasing our vibrant robotics ecosystem. At the same time, this is an opportunity to show how much robotics impacts our lives in business and at home, and the amazing companies powering our robotic future."

In Boston, MassRobotics will welcome students from local public schools to its world-class robotics center. Throughout the week, students will participate in hands-on workshops, coding challenges, and the always-popular Robo Soccer, gaining exposure to real-world robotics technologies and career pathways. These immersive experiences are designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and empower students to envision broader and more diverse futures in STEM.

"We're excited to welcome students from Boston Public Schools and the local community into our space," said Alethea Campbell, MassRobotics STEM Educator and Program Manager. "National Robotics Week is about access and opportunity, giving students the chance to explore, experiment, and imagine futures they may not have considered before. These experiences build confidence, curiosity, and a sense of belonging in STEM."

The MassRobotics STEM Sessions during National Robotics Week 2026 are sponsored by Microsoft, whose support helps expand access to high-quality robotics education and ensures students from diverse backgrounds can engage with cutting-edge technology and industry experts. (Pre-registration and confirmation required - please contact stem@massrobotics.org for more details)

Industry participation is a cornerstone of National Robotics Week, connecting students and educators directly with the companies and professionals shaping the future of robotics. As part of the 2026 celebration, Locus Robotics will host a Women in Robotics meet-up at its facility. MassRobotics holds three to four Women in Robotics events annually, each drawing 50-100 women from across the robotics ecosystem for networking, mentoring, and candid conversations about career paths, leadership, and professional growth. The event reflects a shared commitment to building a more inclusive and connected robotics workforce. Register here for the April 6th Women in Robotics event.

"National Robotics Week is an opportunity for industry to showcase both the technologies shaping our world and the careers behind them," Jasmine Lombardi, Chief Customer Officer at Locus Robotics. "We're proud to host Women in Robotics and help build connections that strengthen the community and the future of the industry."

Organizations, companies, educators, and community groups interested in hosting a robotics-focused event during National Robotics Week 2026 are encouraged to participate by registering their events on the National Robotics Week website here . Events can include technology showcases, open houses for recruiting and career exploration, hands-on STEM activities, and community demonstrations. In 2025, National Robotics Week featured events in nearly every state across the U.S., highlighting the broad reach and growing momentum of the robotics community nationwide.

For more information about MassRobotics programming during the week, visit here

