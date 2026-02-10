Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - AB Science S.A. (ENXTPA: AB): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on AB Science S.A. (ENXTPA: AB). AB Science is a late-stage biotech advancing masitinib, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to modulate maladaptive neuroinflammation through mast-cell and microglia/macrophage pathways. The Company is positioning masitinib as an add-on therapy across ALS, progressive MS, and AD, while maintaining earlier-stage upside through AB8939 in AML. The combination of a treatment for ALS along with the optionality that comes with the rest of the Company's portfolio makes us excited to monitor the development of AB's Masitinib asset.

Key Takeaways:

ALS program supported by prior Phase 2b/3 data

For progressive MS, the Phase 3 trial is authorizedin the US and 12 EU countries with ~94 sites initiating

Financing supported by grants

