Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Smart Careers Today, a North America-based career strategy and executive branding firm, has announced the launch of CareerSMART 90, a structured 90-day career transition program designed to help senior managers, directors, and executives approach leadership job searches with greater clarity, strategy, and visibility.

The new program reflects shifting dynamics in executive hiring, where experience alone may not be enough to secure leadership roles. CareerSMART 90 provides a coordinated framework that combines executive résumé branding, LinkedIn positioning, structured outreach, and one-on-one coaching within a guided system intended to bring focus and direction to complex career transitions.

CareerSMART 90 is built on the firm's proprietary S.M.A.R.T. Method, a five-stage framework that supports professionals in aligning their career goals, refining their professional narrative, increasing targeted visibility, and preparing for interviews and negotiations. The approach emphasizes clarity of positioning and consistency of messaging across materials and conversations.

"At senior levels, career transitions are rarely about capability alone," said Indira Banerjee, Founder of Smart Careers Today. "They are about how clearly a leader's experience, judgment, and relevance are communicated in a fast-moving hiring environment. Structure and positioning can make a significant difference in how opportunities develop. CareerSMART 90 exists to make that signal unmistakable."





(In Frame: Indira Banerjee, CHRP, CRS, CES, CCS, Founder of SmartCareersToday and creator of the S.M.A.R.T. Method)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12182/283353_85360cbad4d5abcd_001full.jpg

A key element of the program includes structured networking and outreach support, which enables professionals to connect more directly with recruiters, hiring managers, and industry decision-makers. These initiatives are designed to complement traditional applications while helping professionals be more intentional in how they approach relationship-building.

Banerjee, who began her career in recruitment before transitioning into career coaching in 2018, brings over 10 years of combined industry experience. Her background in hiring and coaching across sectors from IT to manufacturing has shaped her analytical yet creative approach to career development.

In addition to CareerSMART 90, Smart Careers Today offers a range of career development services, including résumé and cover letter development, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview preparation, and one-on-one career strategy consultations. The firm works with professionals seeking to advance into leadership roles, reposition their careers, or navigate periods of transition.

While technology plays a growing role in hiring, Banerjee notes that human insight remains central to effective career strategy. "Digital tools can support visibility, but meaningful career decisions still rely on thoughtful planning and personal judgment," she added.

Job seekers interested in learning more about SmartCareersToday's programs or the S.M.A.R.T. Method can visit www.smartcareerstoday.com to explore services and book a consultation.

About SmartCareersToday and Indira Banerjee

SmartCareersToday is a North America-based career strategy and career coaching firm dedicated to helping professionals redefine their career paths through clarity, strategy, and authentic storytelling. Founded by Indira Banerjee, a multi-certified career professional and the creator of the S.M.A.R.T. Method, the company provides full-spectrum services including resume and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview preparation, and AI-powered networking support. The company's client base includes professionals at various stages of their careers, those seeking to pivot industries, reenter the workforce, or advance into senior leadership roles.

With a background spanning recruitment and executive coaching, Banerjee combines analytical precision with creative storytelling to help clients articulate their leadership value.

SmartCareersToday's mission is to empower professionals to take charge of their career narratives - one smart, strategic step at a time.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12182/283353_85360cbad4d5abcd_002full.jpg

Source: SmartCareersToday

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283353

Source: Smart Careers Today