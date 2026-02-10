Cision Ltd.: Brandwatch and Blackbird.AI Consortium Selected by NATO to Deliver Information Environment Assessment Capability

AI-enabled capability will support NATO with insight across complex information environments

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, a Cision company and a global leader in social intelligence and social media management, and Blackbird.AI, the global leader in narrative intelligence, today announced that their consortium has been selected by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to deliver an advanced Information Environment Assessment Capability (IEAC).

The capability will provide secure, scalable, and AI-enabled tools to monitor, analyze, and interpret the information environment across public and commercially available data sources. Delivered as a bespoke, enterprise-wide social intelligence solution, it will combine media monitoring, sentiment analysis, and trend detection to support decision making across the NATO enterprise. The solution will help NATO assess and respond to evolving narrative threats, including the spread of disinformation and harmful narratives across complex digital eco-systems.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in Brandwatch's long-standing collaboration with NATO and reinforces the consortium's role as a trusted provider of mission-ready digital intelligence. The capability is designed to integrate the most data coverage, with additional enrichments and support strategic communicators within the NATO's Information Environment Assessment community to efficiently plan and analyse in a fast, fragmented and contested environment.

To deliver the capability, the consortium brings together complementary technology and expertise from across Cision's portfolio, including Trajaan, whose search intelligence technology reveals emerging trends and intent signals across global audiences. This is complemented by specialist partners Osavul and Converseon. Together, these capabilities will help NATO strengthen strategic communications, enhance situational awareness, and enable faster, more informed decision-making.

"We are honored to support NATO in this critical mission," said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer of Cision. "By combining world-class data coverage with next-generation AI and analytics, we are providing a more comprehensive and timely understanding of the information environment. This partnership reflects the strength of our technology and our shared commitment to helping organizations address the most demanding intelligence challenges."

Brandwatch brings long-standing experience supporting government, defense, and public-sector organizations worldwide. Its solutions combine social and media data, advanced analytics, AI-driven insight, and rigorous compliance with data licensing and security standards-capabilities that underpin the consortium's ability to operate at the intersection of technology, governance, and mission delivery.

"Understanding the information environment is essential for effective planning and decision-making across the Alliance," said Chris Riley, Head of Plans and Insights in the Office of Strategic Communications at NATO Headquarters. "This integrated Brandwatch and Blackbird.AI solution significantly enhances our ability to deliver data-driven insights at scale."

"Blackbird.AI's strategic collaboration with NATO over the past several years has provided critical analysis on harmful narratives impacting their operations," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackbird.AI. "We are excited to partner with Brandwatch to provide even more actionable insight to NATO in their pursuit of safeguarding the freedom and security of all its members."

About the Consortium Partners

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, empowering brands to see and be seen, understand and be understood, by the audiences that matter most. Trusted by half of the Forbes 100, Brandwatch equips the world's most innovative companies with AI-powered insights and tools to seize opportunities, strengthen engagement and accelerate growth.

Our comprehensive suite spans consumer intelligence, influencer marketing, and social media management, enabling brands and agencies to execute data-driven strategies at scale.

Brandwatch is part of the Cision family of brands, alongside CisionOne, Trajaan, and PR Newswire

About Blackbird.AI

BLACKBIRD.AI protects executives and organizations from narrative-based disinformation attacks that cause financial, operational, reputational, and physical harm. Named by Gartner as "The Company to Beat for Disinformation Narrative Intelligence," Blackbird.AI's Narrative Intelligence Platform identifies harmful narrative attacks and prioritizes them by risk score, the threat actors behind them, the networks they spread across, the anomalous bot behavior that scales them, and the cohorts and communities that connect them. This information enables organizations to make better strategic decisions and proactively take action to significantly reduce risk. To learn more, visit Blackbird.AI.

