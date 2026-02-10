Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market worth $2.04 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.40 billion in 2026 to USD 2.04 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.40 billion

USD 1.40 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.04 billion

USD 2.04 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.5 %

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Trends & Insights:

The xenografts segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2025.

The Bio OSS segment accounted for the largest share of 26.7% of the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of 40.0% of the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159678690

The dental bone graft substitutes market has undergone significant changes, driven by a combination of animal and human bones and chemically synthesized materials, which now dominate the industry. The increasing prevalence of tooth loss, periodontal disease, and maxillofacial defects has driven a heightened demand for effective bone regeneration solutions. Additionally, both patients and clinicians are becoming increasingly aware of advanced dental restoration options, leading to a growing use of dental implants.

Technological innovations have paved the way for the development of various graft materials, including xenografts, allografts, and synthetic substitutes, which have contributed to improved clinical outcomes and increased popularity of these products. Furthermore, the global demand for bone graft substitutes is being fueled by an aging population, the rise of dental tourism, and a growing focus on oral aesthetics and functional restoration, thereby gradually expanding the market.

By mechanism, the osteoconduction segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2024.

The osteoconduction segment plays a significant role in the dental bone graft substitutes market, as it is essential for effective osseous regeneration. This process is critical for providing a supporting structure that allows bone cells to attach and grow. Therefore, these materials are particularly useful in various dental procedures, including dental implants, sinus lifts, and the treatment of periodontal diseases and defects. Commonly used bone grafting agents, such as xenografts, allografts, and synthetic materials, are primarily osteoconductive. Consequently, their sales have a substantial impact on the market for dental and bone graft substitutes. These materials are often preferred clinically for their predictable outcomes and lower biological risks compared to other osseous linkages, such as osteogenesis and osteoinduction.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159678690

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2024.

Among the various end-user segments of the dental bone graft substitutes market, hospitals are the most dominant. This is primarily due to their robust clinical infrastructure, high patient turnover, and capability to perform a wide range of complex dental and oral procedures. Hospitals frequently handle cases that require bone grafts, such as dental implant surgeries, periodontal treatments, and reconstructive interventions that utilize advanced graft materials. Additionally, hospitals typically have specialized units for dental and maxillofacial surgeries staffed with experienced surgeons and well-trained personnel. This enables them to use bone graft substitutes more effectively than smaller clinics or individual practices. The significant demand for dental bone graft substitutes in hospitals stems from their status as leading performers of these procedures, their technical expertise, and their access to advanced surgical instruments.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=159678690

Top Companies in Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market:

The Top Companies in Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), RTI Surgical (US), and LifeNet Health (US), among other players.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Dental 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Denture Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Dental Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market-worth-2-04-billion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302683433.html