CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first half of fiscal year 2026 reached ARS 193,932 million, compared to a loss of ARS 28,851 million in the same period of 2025. This result was mainly driven by the gain from changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period totaled ARS 137,967 million, 19.0% lower than in the same period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from the agribusiness segments amounted to ARS 15,350 million, while the urban properties and investments business (through IRSA) contributed ARS 132,333 million.

The 2026 regional agricultural campaign is progressing with good weather conditions and stable international commodity prices, although still at historically low levels. We planted 316,000 hectares in the region, 5.8% more than 2025 campaign.

In Argentina, we achieved a record wheat harvest, while summer crops are developing under some weather-related challenges-mainly lack of rains in certain areas-although with signs of improvement in recent weeks.

The livestock business continues to benefit from firm prices and strong margins, driven by stronger international demand and a domestic market aligned with this trend.

During the quarter and subsequently, we issued Series L and Series LI Notes in the local market for a total amount of USD 117.2 million.

On November 7, 2025, we distributed a dividend of ARS 93,782 million, consisting of ARS 65,080 million in cash and ARS 28,702 million in IRSA shares (~8% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2026 ended December 31, 2025

Income Statement 12/31/2025 12/21/2024 Restated Agricultural Business Revenue 362,192 269,767 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 61,254 29,949 Urban Properties Revenues 234,536 223,819 Urban Properties Gross Profit 182,884 173,544 Consolidated Gross Profit 242,435 201,901 Consolidated results from Operations 306,696 (178,388) Result for the Period 193,932 (28,851)





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 74,448 (25,103) Non-Controlling interest 119,484 (3,748)





EPS (Basic) 119.00 (41.76) EPS (Diluted) 110.18 (41.76)





Balance Sheet 12/31/2025 06/30/2025 Current Assets 1,568,619 1,424,897 Non-Current Assets 4,732,610 4,391,316 Total Assets 6,319,229 5,816,213 Current Liabilities 1,112,451 1,144,974 Non-Current Liabilities 2,599,843 2,141,011 Total Liabilities 3,712,294 3,285,985 Non-Controlling Interest 1,503,300 1,420,908 Shareholders' Equity 2,606,935 2,530,228

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2025, was approximately USD 819.4 million. (64,874,243 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.63)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 04:00 PM Eastern Time / 06:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__KWGdjfyTW-MBjAFmDPfEQ

Webinar ID: 859 0167 8018

Password: 015129

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.