Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906164 | ISIN: US2264061068 | Ticker-Symbol: CD8
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 12:13
10,800 Euro
+0,93 % +0,100
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,70017:20
10,40010,60017:13
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended December 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for the first half of fiscal year 2026 reached ARS 193,932 million, compared to a loss of ARS 28,851 million in the same period of 2025. This result was mainly driven by the gain from changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period totaled ARS 137,967 million, 19.0% lower than in the same period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from the agribusiness segments amounted to ARS 15,350 million, while the urban properties and investments business (through IRSA) contributed ARS 132,333 million.
  • The 2026 regional agricultural campaign is progressing with good weather conditions and stable international commodity prices, although still at historically low levels. We planted 316,000 hectares in the region, 5.8% more than 2025 campaign.
  • In Argentina, we achieved a record wheat harvest, while summer crops are developing under some weather-related challenges-mainly lack of rains in certain areas-although with signs of improvement in recent weeks.
  • The livestock business continues to benefit from firm prices and strong margins, driven by stronger international demand and a domestic market aligned with this trend.
  • During the quarter and subsequently, we issued Series L and Series LI Notes in the local market for a total amount of USD 117.2 million.
  • On November 7, 2025, we distributed a dividend of ARS 93,782 million, consisting of ARS 65,080 million in cash and ARS 28,702 million in IRSA shares (~8% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2026 ended December 31, 2025

Income Statement

12/31/2025

12/21/2024

Restated

Agricultural Business Revenue

362,192

269,767

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

61,254

29,949

Urban Properties Revenues

234,536

223,819

Urban Properties Gross Profit

182,884

173,544

Consolidated Gross Profit

242,435

201,901

Consolidated results from Operations

306,696

(178,388)

Result for the Period

193,932

(28,851)




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

74,448

(25,103)

Non-Controlling interest

119,484

(3,748)




EPS (Basic)

119.00

(41.76)

EPS (Diluted)

110.18

(41.76)




Balance Sheet

12/31/2025

06/30/2025

Current Assets

1,568,619

1,424,897

Non-Current Assets

4,732,610

4,391,316

Total Assets

6,319,229

5,816,213

Current Liabilities

1,112,451

1,144,974

Non-Current Liabilities

2,599,843

2,141,011

Total Liabilities

3,712,294

3,285,985

Non-Controlling Interest

1,503,300

1,420,908

Shareholders' Equity

2,606,935

2,530,228

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2025, was approximately USD 819.4 million. (64,874,243 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.63)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 04:00 PM Eastern Time / 06:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__KWGdjfyTW-MBjAFmDPfEQ

Webinar ID: 859 0167 8018

Password: 015129

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.