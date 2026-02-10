Experienced go-to-market leader to further accelerate growth and market reach following the close of 2025 as the most successful year in Camunda's history, exceeding its growth targets.

Camunda, the leader in agentic orchestration, has announced the appointment of Chris White as Chief Revenue Officer. Chris brings more than 30 years of experience in leading go-to-market and customer-facing organizations focused on accelerating growth, scale and sustained success. As CRO, Chris' primary focus will be driving revenue growth by aligning and overseeing all revenue-generating functions.

Chris White, Chief Revenue Officer, Camunda

Before joining Camunda, Chris served as Chief Revenue Officer at mobile security solutions provider, Zimperium. Prior to that role, Chris held global sales leadership roles at Druva, A10 Networks and Proofpoint.

In 2025, Camunda exceeded its growth targets, witnessed an 83% YoY growth in its €1 million+ customer base, and significantly expanded its sales pipeline. In addition to winning new customers such as Audi and Hapag-Lloyd, Camunda was named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Camunda, with the market for agentic orchestration surging as organizations strive to maximise their agentic AI investments," commented Chris White. "2025 was a stellar year. Our partner-first strategy paid off, with partner sourced revenue growing 63%. Now with an expanding partner ecosystem, a growing sales team, and a uniquely differentiated platform, we are well placed in 2026 to go even further."

"Chris brings extensive experience in enterprise technology, which will be invaluable as Camunda taps into the rapidly growing agentic AI space," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "We are seeing a transformational shift in the enterprise software market. To successfully leverage AI, companies need to remove the friction of disconnected applications and fragmented processes. Camunda, as the universal orchestration layer, is central to bringing order to organizations' agentic AI investments, enabling employees and customers to interact seamlessly with the organization across all systems of record."

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in agentic orchestration, automating complex business processes, including high-value knowledge work, across agents, people and systems. By creating production-ready, enterprise-grade agents with built-in governance, Camunda uniquely delivers trusted AI agents for business-critical processes. Over 700 leading innovators like Atlassian, ING and Vodafone, rely on Camunda to slash time-to-value from months to days, boost operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences. Ready to become an AI-first enterprise? Visit camunda.com.

