YBI's Engine Tech Incubator Launches Landing Zone: A Free, Global Advanced Manufacturing Market Entry Lab

Nine-week virtual course led by Case Western Reserve professor targets manufacturing innovators-zero cost, partnership with America Makes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YBI Engine Tech Incubator launched Landing Zone, a free 9-week virtual course designed to help manufacturing innovators enter the U.S. market. The program partners with America Makes , the national additive manufacturing institute, and the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense .

Landing Zone runs from May 5 through July 2, 2026, with virtual meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 to 9:00 AM ET. The program is open to all domestic and international applicants.

"There are three main reasons YBI Engine stands out and why apply to Landing Zone: first, free education from Dr. Scott Shane, a distinguished professor at Case Western Reserve University, ranked 25th in Time Magazine's 2026 World's Top Universities. Second, YBI Engine is the premier deep-tech advanced manufacturing incubator in the United States. Third, top performers have the opportunity to join our portfolio, gaining access to 200,000+ square feet of manufacturing space alongside companies like Ursa Major and Juggerbot 3D , plus experts, equipment, and unmatched resources across our six-building campus," said Chandler Fiffick, Senior Director of YBI Engine.

Manufacturing-Specific Market Entry Training

Manufacturing technology adoption differs fundamentally from software or consumer markets. Generic accelerator programs don't address these realities. Landing Zone's curriculum uses America Makes frameworks-the national additive manufacturing institute headquartered in Youngstown-ensuring participants work with validated playbooks for qualification paths, readiness levels, and industrial decision-making.

Participants will validate innovations within real manufacturing workflows, build commercialization roadmaps aligned with industrial adoption criteria, connect with supply chain partners and pilot opportunities, and access regional manufacturing assets and expertise.

World-Class Instruction at No Cost

Dr. Scott Shane, YBI Entrepreneur-in-Residence and A. Malachi Mixon III Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies at Case Western Reserve University, leads the program. Dr. Shane has published 95 scholarly articles and 15 books and was the 2009 winner of the Global Award for Entrepreneurship Research, the most prestigious award in this academic field. According to a study by John Ioannidis at Stanford University, published in PLoS Biology, Dr. Shane ranks 1,137th among 7 million living scientists in terms of impact.

"This opportunity combines two elements not seen in other programs. The program provides access to real, programmatic assistance in customer discovery, go-to-market strategy, value proposition design, and fundraising without the steep cost of equity (6-7% of the company) charged by startup accelerators. The program provides access to one of the world's leading ecosystems for advanced manufacturing, helping founders relocate to a place where innovation in advanced manufacturing truly occurs," said Dr. Scott Shane.

Pathway to Resources and Scale

YBI Engine will review participant progress throughout the program. Participants demonstrating commercial promise may be selected for technology attraction programs, pilot introductions, entrepreneurial residency support, relocation assistance, or acceptance into the YBI Engine Tech Incubator Portfolio and Resources.

Who Should Apply

Appropriate participants include engineers, manufacturers, scientists, or technologists with a clearly articulated manufacturing-related idea; founders who can describe at least one plausible manufacturing use case; individuals willing to conduct interviews with industrial stakeholders; and innovators seeking to understand manufacturing workflows, TRL/MRL readiness, ROI metrics, and qualification requirements.

Applicants must be able to participate in all virtual sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:45 AM-9:00 AM ET. Fluent English is required for participation and stakeholder engagement. Participants must commit to participating in pre- and post-course surveys.

Early applicants will have an opportunity to participate in exclusive tutorials from course instructors beginning in March. This does not guarantee acceptance into the course.

Application Information

Applications open - Click HERE . The program runs from May 5 - July 2, 2026.

For more information, visit https://ybi.org/programs/engine/landing-zone/

About YBI

YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit that advances innovation and growth across Ohio and beyond. Through a flexible suite of high-quality entrepreneurial services and resources, YBI supports startups, small businesses, and manufacturers at every stage of development.

The mission of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator is to support technology startups with exactly what they need: expert guidance, commercialization strategy, investor-readiness preparation, meaningful introductions, and flexible assistance that scales alongside their business. We accelerate startup growth without barriers or bureaucracy. For more information, visit ybi.org/engine .

YBI's Advanced Manufacturing program offers hands-on support to help companies integrate additive manufacturing, adopt emerging technologies, and enhance their production capabilities. YBI is home to the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing and serves as a lead partner of the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense, led by America Makes.

About America Makes

America Makes is the national additive manufacturing institute, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio. https://www.americamakes.us

About The Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense

https://www.youngstownhub.us

