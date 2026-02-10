Reco Raises $30M B Round for a Total of $85M to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand for AI SaaS Security Among Enterprises

After growing ARR by 400% in 2025, Reco secures new backing months after its last funding to secure AI SaaS usage



NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Reco , a leader in securing AI SaaS environments, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Zeev Ventures , with participation from all existing investors including Insight Partners , boldstart ventures , while adding new corporate investors Workday Ventures , TIAA Ventures , S Ventures , and Quadrille Capital . The new funding comes less than 10 months after Reco's previous raise to meet the exponential demand to discover and secure AI SaaS at any modern enterprise.

The round follows another year of exceptional growth for Reco. After growing 500% year-over-year in 2024, the company scaled an additional 400% in 2025 on a significantly larger base, driven by a sharp increase in enterprise AI adoption and the rapid rise of shadow AI, where 71% of knowledge workers now use AI tools without IT approval and 20% of enterprises have already experienced data leaks tied to shadow AI usage.

"My investment strategy has always been to double down on what's working," said Oren Zeev from Zeev Ventures. "I've seen this pattern with successful companies like Navan and Tipalti, and I'm seeing it again with Reco. The signals we see show rapidly growing market demand for AI SaaS security and we are experiencing exceptional growth. The opportunity ahead for Reco is massive."

As artificial intelligence reshapes how enterprises operate, SaaS has become the backbone of modern business. Most AI apps and agents are now delivered as SaaS, with AI agents increasingly acting as autonomous users, creating new identities, permissions, integrations, and attack paths. This shift is already being exploited, as incidents involving groups like ShinyHunters , breaches tied to platforms such as Salesloft and Gainsight , and the emergence of AI-orchestrated attacks highlight how SaaS has become a primary target. Yet while cloud and endpoint security have matured, AI SaaS environments remain largely invisible to traditional tools, leaving critical gaps in visibility and control.

This shift has fundamentally changed the role of the CISO. Rather than acting as blockers, security leaders are now expected to enable the adoption of AI across the business. Doing so responsibly requires deep visibility, continuous discovery, and control across SaaS applications and AI agents at scale, capabilities that legacy security tools were never designed to provide.

"Since partnering with Reco, we've automated our most time-consuming security processes, freeing up our team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than manual work," said Jerich Beason, CISO at Waste Management. "The visibility and insights we've gained into our AI and SaaS usage has transformed how we operate. This Series B funding signals strong momentum, and we're excited to continue growing alongside Reco as they expand their capabilities."

Reco addresses this gap by delivering a purpose-built AI SaaS security platform designed specifically for the AI era, securing AI adoption across Salesforce, ChatGPT, Copilot, and hundreds of thousands of AI SaaS apps and agents, all powered by Reco's own AI Agents. These AI Agents continuously monitor SaaS environments to provide real-time visibility into applications, users, permissions, and AI-driven activity, including AI-powered apps, autonomous agents, embedded AI features, SaaS-to-SaaS AI interactions, and Model Context Protocols (MCP). This agent-driven approach enables security teams to clearly understand what applications are in use, how data flows across SaaS systems, and where risk is introduced.

"AI has already transformed the modern enterprise and it's becoming increasingly urgent for organizations to ensure they have the right security guardrails in place," said Jeff Wantman, vice president at Workday Ventures. "Reco is establishing itself as a security leader for the AI SaaS environment, and we're excited to partner with them on this journey of rapid growth."

Reco's rapid growth reflects a broader market shift. The company has seen increasing inbound demand from large organizations seeking a way to secure sprawling SaaS and AI environments. Reco today works with multiple Fortune 500 and leading global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, technology, pharma, and manufacturing.

"In the enterprise, AI is being consumed through SaaS, whether its AI applications, agents embedded in existing platforms, or AI-powered integrations connecting business systems," stated Ofer Klein, CEO and Cofounder at Reco. "This shift is driving the rapid growth we're seeing. Organizations recognize that to adopt AI safely and at scale, they need visibility and control across their entire SaaS ecosystem and not only the core SaaS applications. That's the opportunity Reco was built to address with the largest coverage and depth of AI SaaS apps and AI agents in the industry."

"The Reco team is executing on a massive market opportunity at a time when AI SaaS security has become critical for organizations given the proliferation of AI application and agent adoption. Their platform addresses a fundamental challenge that enterprises face today: gaining comprehensive visibility and control over increasingly complex cloud environments," said Thompson Barro from TIAA Ventures. "This Series B positions Reco for its next phase of growth, and we look forward to partnering with the team as they continue to set the standard for agentic AI and dynamic SaaS security."

The new funding will be used to support Reco's continued expansion, including significant hiring across engineering, product, and go-to-market teams, with a focus on discovering and securing AI apps and agents at scale.

About Reco

Reco is the leader in AI SaaS Security, helping organizations control AI sprawl as SaaS and AI adoption outpaces traditional security. Reco continuously discovers and secures SaaS apps, SaaS-to-SaaS connections, AI agents, and shadow AI, including users, identities, and permissions. Its AI-powered knowledge graph delivers rapid visibility, detects misconfigurations and risky behavior, and helps teams prioritize critical threats. Reco's AppFactory adds new SaaS integrations in 2-3 days and supports over 215 apps, the broadest coverage in the market. Learn more at www.reco.ai .

Contact

Ofir Zimber

Ofirz@tellny.com

+1 347 843 5223

SOURCE: Reco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/reco-raises-30m-b-round-for-a-total-of-85m-to-meet-rapidly-growin-1132420