Vega Raises $120M Series B to Redefine the Security Detection and Response Operating Model

Backed by Accel, Vega is already scaling multi-million-dollar security analytics contracts with Fortune 200 customers, less than two years after founding

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Vega, the industry's first AI-Native Security Analytics Mesh (SAM) platform, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series B funding round, nearly doubling its valuation. Led by existing investor Accel, which also led Vega's $65M Series A just months ago, with participation from Cyberstarts, Redpoint, and CRV, the round brings the company's total funding to $185 million in under two years and signals strong continued conviction from its investors.

The company is already signing multi-million-dollar contracts with global banks, leading healthcare organizations, and Fortune 200 companies. This new funding will accelerate product development and expansion of Vega's go-to-market team as it advances its AI-native, federated approach to security analytics that supports the full security operations lifecycle, from visibility and detection to triage and response, without requiring organizations to centralize their data.

AI is only as good as the data it can access, and Vega addresses a core limitation in traditional security analytics architecture: the need to centralize data before it can be used for threat detection. The legacy SIEM model increases infrastructure costs, slows investigations, and reduces visibility across complex environments. Instead, Vega operates directly where data is stored. After seeing foundational analytics and detection succeed across leading enterprise environments, Vega is now doubling down on the full AI-native lifecycle, from detection through response. For AI to have a real impact, it must operate across the entire SOC lifecycle with direct access to all relevant security data. This is driving Vega's evolution into a full AI-Native SAM built to support the complete SecOps workflow, improving detection, investigation, and response in real time without introducing new silos or data pipelines.

"When a solution is adopted this quickly by global banks and large enterprises, it signals a meaningful shift in how the market expects security to operate, and we see major security players moving toward distributed, data-native security models as well," said Shay Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Vega Security. "Security operations should not require data centralization, migration, and high cost just to function. In complex cloud environments, this model simply can't keep up and often increases exposure to threat actors. Vega is building an operating model that enables AI-native detection and response directly on top of the data enterprises already have. This allows teams to move faster, reduce friction, and simply achieve real outcomes".

"What stood out to us was not just the speed of adoption, but the size and significance of the customers committing to Vega early on," said Andrei Brasoveanu, a partner at Accel. "The company is showing that large enterprises are ready to move beyond legacy security analytics models, and that Vega can execute against that demand masterfully."

Vega has scaled to more than 100 employees, with rapid expansion across the United States. The company has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Yonni Shelmerdine (CPO), former chief product officer at Expel and vice president of product at SentinelOne, and Ofir Nir (VP R&D), former vice president of research and development at Singular and Monday.com.

Vega is building the operating system for the AI-native SOC. Backed by Accel, Vega has raised $185M to deliver an AI-first security analytics platform that enables the full SecOps lifecycle, from search, detect, assess, investigate, triage and response. Following its $65M Series A, Vega helped large global enterprises overcome legacy constraints such as fragmented visibility, runaway costs, and detection coverage gaps by analyzing security data where it resides, without centralization or forced pipelines. Vega is advancing the industry's first Security Analytics Mesh (SAM) to power modern security operations at scale for Fortune 200 organizations, the world's largest banks, and other global enterprises.

