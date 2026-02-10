Clifton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - growthzacks has announced the release of his Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report, a new, free analytics tool designed for e-commerce advertisers to assess whether their Facebook ad campaigns are reaching new people or have begun to plateau. With a report that analyzes reach data over extended timeframes, advertisers can now identify where their saturation patterns are limiting their campaign performance and long-term scalability.

growthzacks Releases Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report Generator for E-Commerce Advertisers to Measure Audience Saturation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/283412_figure1.png

Releasing the Rolling Reach Report comes at a time when more e-commerce teams are facing pressure to sustain their performance in maturing ad accounts, and as these structures become more complex, maintaining audience freshness has become even harder to evaluate using traditional reporting views. At a time when advertisers often lack clear visibility into how reach accumulates over time, growthzacks presents this tool as a response to this operational gap, providing longer-term reach insight to support informed decision-making.

From an internal perspective, the launch represents a milestone in the company's product and analytics development. The report analyzes reach metrics from the past 24 months and presents the data in a format aligned with Meta's rolling reach reports, giving advertisers a familiar structure for evaluation. By making this reporting capability directly accessible, growthzacks has converted an internal analytics process into a self-serve tool designed for consistent and repeatable use.

growthzacks has announced the release of his Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/283412_figure2.png

For advertisers, the Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report enables the review of historical reach data without relying on platform representatives or manual data requests. The report includes practical controls that allow users to filter results by campaign objective, apply custom date ranges beyond default views, and exclude specific campaign names from analysis. These options are intended to support clearer segmentation and more precise interpretation of reach trends as ad account structures evolve.

growthzacks stated that the release of the Rolling Reach Report aligns with its broader mission to develop internal analytics tools for clearer measurements and more consistent decision-making for e-commerce advertising teams. As part of its plan for the future, the team is committed to standardizing reporting frameworks to offer extended visibility into long-term performance trends while remaining practical for day-to-day analysis.

The Facebook Ads Rolling Reach Report reflects this approach by offering filters by campaign objective, including Purchase, Awareness, and Link Clicks. It also supports custom date ranges beyond short-term defaults, such as L3 months, L12 months, and L16 months, along with campaign name exclusion filters that allow for more focused account-level analysis.

The Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report is now available and can be accessed through growthzacks' online media buyer toolkit, alongside other reporting and analysis tools.

About growthzacks

Founded in 2019, growthzacks works with 7- and 8-figure direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands on paid social and paid search initiatives. The company's work includes Facebook ads management, Google ads management, and growth marketing consulting, with an emphasis on identifying performance gaps and aligning marketing activity with sustainable profitability.

Media Contact

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/283412_figure3_550.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283412

Source: GetFeatured