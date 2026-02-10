In partnership with Pine Networks, IzarLink leverages open networking to deliver carrier-grade scalability and eliminates vendor lock-in

IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, today announced that IzarLink, a premier French regional telecommunications operator, has successfully deployed OcNOS to modernize its data center core network in collaboration with system integrator Pine Networks.

IzarLink selected OcNOS to power a resilient EVPN-VXLAN Core, interconnecting data centers and peering locations. The solution aggregates 25G access into a redundant 100G core, supporting BGP, OSPF, multi-homing, and real-time streaming telemetry. Delivered via a simple licensing model, OcNOS ensures carrier-grade stability and hardware independence while significantly reducing long-term total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Our priority is delivering digital infrastructure that our customers can depend on, and that meets the highest regulatory standards, including ISO 27001 and HDS certification for health data," said Alexis Guirlé, CEO of IzarLink. "IP Infusion OcNOS provided the technical depth and improved network economics that enabled us to timely upgrade our data center core with future-proof scale, security, and resilience."

The integration was managed by Pine Networks, ensuring a seamless transition with IzarLink's existing Cisco and MikroTik infrastructure.

"IzarLink's approach reflects a clear focus on long-term service quality and operational excellence," said Hadi Choueiry, General Manager of Pine Networks. "Our role was to translate that vision into a production-ready deployment, combining local expertise with OcNOS to deliver a resilient, future-proof data center core."

"IzarLink is a prime example of a regional provider putting its end users first by investing in a modern, agile network," said Tom Savoie, CEO of IP Infusion. "We are thrilled that OcNOS is helping IzarLink achieve a modern network core and a significantly lower TCO over the next decade compared to traditional legacy vendors."

About IzarLink

IzarLink is a regional telecommunications operator based in France, specializing in high-performance connectivity, secure data exchange, and infrastructure for professional and public-sector environments. www.izarralde.com

About Pine Networks

Pine Networks is a specialized system integrator providing end-to-end open networking solutions, from design and staging to deployment and 24/7 support. www.pine-networks.com

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce TCO. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.ipinfusion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210139063/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katherine Verducci, 1903 PR

kverducci@1903pr.com

408.429.5779