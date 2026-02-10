Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
10.02.2026 17:26 Uhr
Numeracle Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Global Security and Operational Excellence

Independent certification confirms Numeracle's alignment with internationally recognized security standards

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Numeracle, Inc. (Numeracle), the pioneer of Entity Identity Management (EIM) for communications, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification underscores Numeracle's commitment to structured, risk-based security practices that support resilient operations and trusted outcomes for customers and partners.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 defines best practices for implementing and maintaining a comprehensive information security framework that protects the availability, integrity, and proper use of organizational systems, processes, and technology. Certification is awarded following an independent audit by a third-party assessor and signals that an organization follows internationally accepted security processes and controls.

"In a landscape where fraud, identity misuse, and digital threats continue to evolve, achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for Numeracle," said Prashant Kaviralla, Vice President of Development & Operations, India. "This certification formalizes our ongoing commitment to security excellence. It confirms that the systems and processes behind our platform operate to a globally recognized standard, providing confidence to our customers, partners, and vendors as we scale."

ISO 27001 certification provides objective validation that an organization understands and manages information risk in a structured way. For companies focused on identity-centric communication and compliance, it demonstrates a proactive approach to establishing proven controls and continuous improvement practices that align with global expectations for security and governance. For Numeracle, this alignment supports the company's ability to meet enterprise and carrier security requirements.

As Numeracle's suite of EIM solutions expands, this milestone reflects the company's continued investment in operational rigor and risk management. Numeracle will maintain and evolve its ISMS through ongoing monitoring, internal review, and adaptation to emerging risks and industry trends.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is a trusted leader in identity management, anti-fraud, and compliance solutions that empower enterprises, service providers, and telecom partners to improve trust and deliver safe, authenticated communication experiences. Numeracle's suite of technologies and services are designed to address the operational and regulatory challenges of today's digital communications landscape. Visit numeracle.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Molly Weis
VP, Marketing & Communications
visibility@numeracle.com
+1(814) 380-1181

SOURCE: Numeracle



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-achieves-iso%2fiec-27001-2022-certification-strengthening-global-securit-1135560

