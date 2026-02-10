V2Soft, Inc: Sanciti AI Launches LEGMOD Agentic AI: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Legacy Modernization Agent For Technical Debt Reduction

Legacy Modernization That Accelerates, Secures, and Scales

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Sanciti AI, a next generation AI product and Solutions company is proud to announce the launch of LEGMOD Agentic AI, a groundbreaking legacy modernization solution powered by the Sanciti AI platform. LEGMOD is designed to modernize legacy applications into new technologies that are scalable, cloud enabled and efficient. This is achieved by Sanciti AI's orchestration of a series of agents driven by the LEGMOD Agent. LEGMOD not only modernizes old code, it also removes security vulnerabilities, generates test scripts and builds the complete set of documentation.

LEGMOD was built with medium and large enterprises in mind who are faced with massive technical debt from old technologies, old code without documentation or knowledge of the functions within the application due to turnover and poor documentation of business requirements. Many modernization initiatives fail or fall behind because IT Teams upgrading these systems do not fully understand the business requirements, nor do they have the tools to analyze which features or functions are really being used and needed for the business in today's world. LEGMOD replaces cumbersome and costly analysis with Gen AI agents such as RGEN Agent which will ingest the old code, any old documentation and provide a business summary, extract detailed technology stack, data model and more. By embedding Sanciti's Agentic AI directly into the modernization delivery model, modernization can be achieved faster, cost effectively and securely. This approach ensures transparency, intelligence, and security across the entire modernization lifecycle, providing senior management with the visibility needed to make informed decisions and achieve predictable outcomes.

Our AI-driven model is different because AI is not an add-on; it is embedded into how we work. Utilizing the Sanciti AI ecosystem, we enable organizations to move forward with confidence rather than being forced to start from scratch. A Scientific, Data-Driven Approach to Modernization, LEGMOD utilizes a comprehensive, five-pillar approach to ensure predictable outcomes:

Portfolio Intelligence & Application Mining: LEGMOD builds an intelligence codebase from the ground up using actual code rather than documentation. This provides full visibility into application portfolios, complexity scoring, and dependency mapping.

Wave Planning & Business Case Optimization: Applications are grouped into modernization waves based on business criticality, compliance risk, and value potential, providing a clear roadmap and cost vs. savings projections.

Re-Engineering & Architecture Design: The solution supports the creation of future-state architectures and user stories aligned with cloud-native and microservices designs.

Migration & Testing: Leveraging Sanciti AI's SDLC capabilities, LEGMOD accelerates efforts such as COBOL-to-Java modernization while significantly improving quality and reducing manual effort.

Application Retirement: For systems ready to be decommissioned, LEGMOD ensures safe archival and compliant end-of-life documentation.

"In today's enterprise world, AI is key to success in technology. With LEGMOD and the orchestration of other agents on Sanciti AI, we are helping our clients move away from risky, one-size-fits-all transformations to modernize strategically with a focus on value, speed, and measurable outcomes." States Varchasvi Shankar, President/CEO of V2Soft, "By embedding Sanciti AI directly into our delivery model, we provide the intelligence and transparency needed to transform outdated systems into modern, AI-ready platforms without disrupting core operations, allowing organizations to move forward with confidence while saving up to 50% on development effort."

Why LEGMOD Agent?

Code-Based Intelligence vs. Tribal Knowledge

Predictability over Guesswork

Agentic AI Collaboration

Comprehensive Lifecycle Coverage

Measurable Efficiency Gains

Enterprise-Grade Security

Scalability Across Portfolios

Realizing measurable enterprise value through Sanciti AI's leading generative AI framework, clients can save up to 50% on development effort and achieve a faster time-to-market. The platform's agents, including RGEN for requirements extraction and TESTAI for autonomous testing, CODEGEN for Code Generation to ensure that modernized systems are high-quality and secure from day one.

Sanciti AI is a subsidiary of V2Soft, a 27-year-old Michigan Technology company.

About V2Soft

V2Soft is a CMMI 3 and ISO 27001,45001, 14001 certified, global technology leader, headquartered in Michigan. With offices in six countries and a portfolio of over 1,000 clients. V2Soft provides innovative AI solutions across industries including Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Government and Energy.

