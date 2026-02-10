QKI Emulsion Inc. Announces Commercial Partnerships and Letters of Intent Following Philippine Government Approval of QKI White Diesel Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / QKI Emulsion Inc. (OTCID:QKIE) ("QKI Emulsion" or the "Company"), a Nevada corporation headquartered at 477 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, today announced that, following formal approval by the Department of Science and Technology - Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI) of the Philippines for the commercialization of its QKI White Diesel Emulsion fuel technology, the Company has entered into a commercial partnership with SAZ Fuel Trading and has executed Letters of Intent ("LOIs") with several counterparties that have successfully completed preliminary product testing, including:

Trans Asia Shipping Lines Inc. (Philippines)

RRDS Environmental Services Inc. (a subsidiary of Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation - OPASCOR) (Philippines)

Veliaj Petrol - Petrolifera Italo-Albanese (Albania)

PRCC (Philippines)

Colorado Shipyard (Philippines)

The DOST-ITDI approval confirms that QKI White Diesel Emulsion has successfully completed the Environmental Technology Verification (ETV) Protocol, specifically ETV 24-007, validating the technology for automotive, marine, and industrial applications.

Operational Expansion in the Philippines

Following this regulatory approval, the Company initiated its first commercial deployment activities in the Philippines. QKI Emulsion has secured initial customer orders and commenced production preparations. Three production units have been installed at a major customer site operated by SAZ, with initial production activities expected to commence on or about February 15, 2026.

SAZ Fuel Trading currently reports production capacity exceedingly approximately 40 million liters per year.

Trans Asia Shipping Lines Inc. has successfully completed operational testing of QKI White Diesel technology on its vessels. Based on these results, the Company expects to finalize a definitive commercial agreement, subject to customary due diligence, technical validation, and contractual conditions.

The Company is also currently conducting product testing with Lirio Shipping Lines, Inc.

Enrico Carlo Fumagalli, Founder, Executive President, and Chief Technology Officer, stated:

"Our proprietary technology enables the transformation of conventional diesel into a cleaner-burning fuel with reduced emissions. Independent validation through the ETV certification process confirms both effectiveness and commercial viability"

Neel Sawant, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"This milestone supports the Company's international expansion strategy and the validation of our technology"

Bruno Polistina, Chief Financial Officer and Director, added, "Our initial commercialization strategy focuses on markets recognized under the ETV Energy framework, including North America, Europe, and Asia."

Giovanni Genovese, Director of the Company, stated that the Company anticipates providing additional updates as commercial agreements progress.

About QKI Emulsion Inc.

QKI Emulsion Inc. is a technology company focused on advanced fuel emulsion, desulfurization, and transition energy technologies. The Company holds proprietary patents, assets, and know-how relating to water-in-diesel nano-emulsion fuels designed to support cleaner global energy transition initiatives.

The Company's research activities are led by CTO Enrico Carlo Fumagalli and supported by a technical team including Gregor Vardjan, Deputy CTO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated commercial agreements, production activities, market expansion, and future operations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory developments, execution risks, and the Company's ability to secure financing and finalize commercial contracts. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.

