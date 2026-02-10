Second to None in Business Excellence: Mary Kay Named #2 on the Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service List

Mary Kay Wraps up 2025 with 25 Corporate Reputation Awards

Mary Kay Inc., a global direct sales leader in beauty and skincare innovation, entered 2026 with momentum, securing a top-tier distinction on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service list, where the company ranked #2 overall. The honor follows a standout year for Mary Kay, which concluded 2025 with a total of 25 global awards, underscoring its continued focus on corporate excellence, direct selling industry, social impact, environmental sustainability, science, and innovation.

The recent recognition highlights Mary Kay's enduring commitment to putting the customer at the heart of everything it does, from seamless digital support to personalized beauty advice. The Forbes Best Customer Service ranking spotlights organizations that have set the gold standard for responsiveness, empathy, and excellence in service delivery - and Mary Kay's placement at number two reflects a remarkable year of business transformation.

"Climbing to the No. 2 spot in the Forbes ranking is a strong validation of our people-powered culture and demonstrates the significance of what we can accomplish together. It speaks to the second-to-none reputation of our Independent Beauty Consultants, the passion of our customer service teams, and company values built on service and making time for others," said Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc. (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

"Every interaction with our customers is an opportunity to make someone feel seen, supported, and valued," said Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc. "Climbing to the No. 2 spot in the Forbes ranking is a strong validation of our people-powered culture and demonstrates the significance of what we can accomplish together. It speaks to the second-to-none reputation of our Independent Beauty Consultants, the passion of our customer service teams, and company values built on service and making time for others. That foundation is what inspires us to consistently deliver unforgettable customer experiences through our tried-and-true products."

"Our Best Customer Service list relies on 3.8 million customer ratings each year to capture how real users rate thousands of brands and products," said Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Alan Schwarz, who oversees the annual list. "More than 3,500 different brands were reviewed. To even make the top 300 list is an achievement - Mary Kay placing No. 2 overall indicates just how highly its customers feel about the company."

The Forbes recognition is the latest of a series of reputation awards garnered by Mary Kay in 2025:

Corporate Excellence

Forbes #2 | Best Customer Service list

Newsweek | America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025

Newsweek | America's Greatest Workplaces 2025

WWD Beauty Inc. #11 | The 2024 Top 100 Beauty Companies

Happi #13 | Top 50 U.S. Companies

Forbes Diamonds 2025 - Mary Kay Poland

EXPANSIÓN | 2025 Compliance Awards - Mary Kay Spain

China Association for Business Culture | 2025 Enterprise of Excellence Award - Mary Kay China

Brand Performance

Euromonitor International #1 | Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World [1] for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025)

Euromonitor International #1 Brand of Facial Make-Up in Latin America [2]

Euromonitor International #1 Brand of Lip Products in Latin America[ 3]

Euromonitor International #1 Brand of Skincare and Color Cosmetics in Mexico [4]

Euromonitor International #1 Brand of Color Cosmetics in Mexico [5]

Nielsen | #1 Brand in Foundations in Brazil

Nielsen | #1 Brand in Makeup in Brazil

2025 Superbrands | Mary Kay Slovakia and Mary Kay Czech Republic

Direct Selling & Innovation

Respected Direct Selling Enterprise 2025 Award - Mary Kay China

Direct Selling News (DSN) | 2025 DSN 40 Under 40: Megan Gregg for Legal Excellence

Direct Selling News (DSN) | 2025 DSN 40 Under 40: Julia Santosuosso for Corporate Social Responsibility Impact

German Direct Selling Association (BDD) | "2025 Innovation" Award for Mary Kay's AI-powered Foundation Finder - Mary Kay Germany

Social Impact & Environmental Sustainability

Forbes #9 | Best Brands for Social Impact list - 2025

Golden Bee | 2025 Outstanding Corporate Sustainability Report for "Gender Equality Information Disclosure" Award - Mary Kay China

Cemefi | Distintivo ESR Socially Responsible Company (Empresa Socialmente Responsable) - Mary Kay Mexico (2024, 2025)

The Dallas Entrepreneurship Center (DEC) Network State of Entrepreneurship | "Large Corporation of the Year" Award

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation | "Circle of Care" Award.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About Forbes

Forbes is an iconic global media brand that has symbolized success for over a century. Fueled by journalism that informs and inspires, Forbes spotlights the doers and doings shaping industries, achieving success and making an impact on the world. Forbes connects and convenes the most influential communities ranging from billionaires, business leaders and rising entrepreneurs to creators and innovators. The Forbes brand reaches more than 140 million people monthly worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature ForbesLive events and 49 licensed local editions in 81 countries.

