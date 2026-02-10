Mollyroe Plc - Equity Subscription to raise £300,000

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

10th February 2026

MOLLYROE PLC

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Equity Subscription to raise £300,000

Mollyroe plc [AQSE: MOY], an investment company, focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, announces that it has raised a total of £300,000 (before costs) through the issue of 120,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.0025 per Ordinary Share (the "Subscription Shares") by way of subscriptions (the "Subscription"), which has attracted the strong support of significant incoming shareholders.

Subscribers will receive warrants on a 1:1 basis, exercisable at £0.0025 per share, vesting immediately and with a term of four years from the date of the Subscription (the "Warrants").

The net funds raised through the Subscription will be used alongside the Company's existing cash resources, to provide funding to execute the investment strategy agreed by shareholders in 2024, and as furthered by the Company's first investment as announced on 3rd September 2025 and for general working capital purposes. The Company is also in the final stages of negotiating further funding on essentially similar terms although by way of a Convertible Loan Note and will update the market should it be finalised.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

An application will be made for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market of the Subscription Shares, with admission anticipated on or around 16 February 2026 ("Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 160,275,480 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 160,275,480. This figure should be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Noel Lyons, Chairman of Mollyroe, commented:

"We are delighted to have completed the Subscription at an issue price that is closely aligned with the share price of the Company based on historical volume-weighted trades over the past 12 months and from investors who share our vision and show strong support and confidence in the Company's strategy.

The introduction of new sophisticated investors is particularly encouraging, especially in the context of the highly dynamic technology environment in which Mollyroe intends to execute its strategy. Mollyroe wants to offer its investors value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value. We are not here to back incremental innovation. We are here to support breakthroughs. This funding advances our ability to do so, follow our investment in Cascade Studio which is an exciting business focused on creating the go-to SaaS platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling as announced on 3 September 2025.

We are in the final stages of making Board changes, including recruiting a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer to deliver our vision, identify opportunities of Cascade's calibre and keep Mollyroe at the forefront of this new Industrial Revolution.

With this funding secured, Mollyroe will now progress further its vision and to advance the highly prospective opportunities the Company is exploring."

- ENDS -

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information:

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

About Mollyroe Plc

Mollyroe's investment strategy includes finding investment opportunities in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces that we consider are the next computing paradigm and one that will fundamentally change human and machine interaction.

The interplay between these technologies and technologies traditionally created for the games and content industries (including but not limited to Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Unity) is disrupting numerous sectors including the film and content industry.

Mollyroe's ambition is clear: we want to offer our investors value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value. We are not here to back incremental innovation. We are here to support breakthroughs.