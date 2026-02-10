Boreo Oyj: Tuomas Kahri starts as a CEO of Boreo on 1 April 2026

BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 10 February 2026 at 18:25 EET

Tuomas Kahri starts as a CEO of Boreo on 1 April 2026

Boreo Plc announced on 28 October 2025 that it had appointed Tuomas Kahri as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Kahri will start in his position on 1 April 2026. In addition to his role as a CEO, he will be responsible for the Technical Trade business area.

The company's current Chief Executive Officer, Kari Nerg, will continue in his role until Kahri assumes the role and will support the new CEO during the transition period. Further information regarding the CEO appointment is available in the stock exchange release published on 28 October 2025 titled "Boreo announces the appointment of a new CEO - Tuomas Kahri to succeed Kari Nerg".

As of 1 April 2026, Boreo Group's Management Team will consist of the following members:

Tuomas Kahri , CEO and Head of Technical Trade

, CEO and Head of Technical Trade Mari Katara , SVP, People & Sustainability

, SVP, People & Sustainability Tomi Sundberg , SVP, Head of Electronics

, SVP, Head of Electronics Richard Karlsson, SVP, Technical Trade

Vantaa, 10 February 2026

Boreo Plc

Simon Hallqvist

Chairman

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

For more information:

Chairman Simon Hallqvist

+358 40 510 2760

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 134 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.