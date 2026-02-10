Thunderful Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Thunderful Group AB.
|Short name:
|THUNDR
|ISIN code:
|SE0015195888
|Order book ID:
|210109
The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be February 24, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
