David W. Allison, MD: Leading Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David W. Allison Moves to New Princeton Location on Bunn Drive

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Board-certified plastic surgeon David W. Allison, MD has relocated his practice to Princeton, New Jersey, now seeing patients at 256 Bunn Drive, Suite A1, as part of the Becker Plastic Surgery network. The move reflects a continued commitment to providing comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery care in a convenient Central New Jersey setting.

Dr. Allison brings more than 23 years of surgical experience and has performed over 5,000 procedures across reconstructive, cosmetic, and non-surgical aesthetic care. Board certified in both Plastic Surgery and General Surgery, he is recognized for combining precise surgical technique with individualized planning focused on patient safety, education, and long-term outcomes.

A Central New Jersey Location Designed for Patient Convenience

With Dr. Allison now seeing patients in Princeton, individuals across Central New Jersey gain greater access to comprehensive plastic surgery consultations and ongoing care. Located on Bunn Drive, the Princeton practice offers a modern, comfortable setting where patients can meet directly with Dr. Allison to discuss aesthetic goals, surgical options, and personalized treatment strategies.

By expanding into Princeton, Dr. Allison aims to reduce travel barriers for patients seeking both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery services, while preserving the same individualized experience that has long defined his practice.

A Surgical Career Rooted in Reconstructive Expertise

Dr. Allison began his career with a strong focus on breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients - an experience that shaped his approach to surgical planning, attention to detail, and patient-centered care. Reconstructive surgery requires careful consideration of anatomy, healing, symmetry, and long-term function, skills that continue to inform every procedure he performs today.

Over time, his practice expanded to include a full scope of cosmetic plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, allowing patients to pursue both medically necessary reconstruction and elective aesthetic enhancement within a single, comprehensive practice.

This foundation in reconstruction contributes to Dr. Allison's meticulous approach to cosmetic procedures, emphasizing individualized care rather than standardized solutions.

Board Certification and Extensive Clinical Experience

Dr. Allison is board certified in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery and has dedicated more than two decades to advancing his surgical expertise across a wide range of patient needs. With more than 5,000 procedures performed, his experience spans facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, reconstructive care, and non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Throughout his career, Dr. Allison has maintained high standards of patient safety and individualized surgical care across a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. His approach blends technical precision with thoughtful treatment planning designed to support recovery, comfort, and long-term results. Additional information about Dr. Allison's training, credentials, and clinical background is available here.

Comprehensive Cosmetic and Reconstructive Services Available in Princeton

At the Princeton office, Dr. Allison offers a broad range of surgical and non-surgical options across the face, breast, and body. Services include:

Facial Procedures

Patients seeking facial rejuvenation or refinement may explore procedures such as facelift surgery, neck contouring, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), and brow or forehead lift techniques designed to address signs of aging and restore balanced facial contours.

Breast Procedures

Dr. Allison provides a full range of breast surgery options including breast augmentation , breast lift, breast reduction, implant-based enhancement using silicone or saline implants, and breast augmentation with fat transfer. His reconstructive background supports careful attention to proportion, symmetry, and individualized planning for patients pursuing cosmetic breast surgery.

Body Contouring Procedures

For patients seeking body reshaping, Dr. Allison offers tummy tuck and mini abdominoplasty, liposuction, arm lift surgery, post-weight loss body contouring, mommy makeover procedures, as well as options such as Brazilian butt lift, buttock lift, and labiaplasty.

Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments

In addition to surgical care, Dr. Allison provides non-invasive aesthetic treatments as part of a comprehensive approach to facial and body rejuvenation, allowing patients to explore both surgical and non-surgical options based on individual goals and anatomy.

A Surgeon-Led Consultation Process Focused on Education

Central to Dr. Allison's practice is a consultation process designed to be personal, thorough, and informative. Each patient meets directly with Dr. Allison to review medical history, discuss aesthetic goals, and develop a customized treatment plan tailored to anatomy, lifestyle, and desired outcomes.

Rather than relying on standardized approaches, Dr. Allison emphasizes clear communication about procedural options, realistic expectations, and recovery considerations. This educational approach allows patients to make confident, informed decisions about their care while understanding both the benefits and limitations of each procedure.

About the Princeton Setting and Becker Plastic Surgery Network

Dr. Allison's Princeton office is located within the Becker Plastic Surgery Princeton location on Bunn Drive, offering patients access to comprehensive plastic surgery care in Central New Jersey. As a newly joined provider within the Becker Plastic Surgery network, Dr. Allison brings his extensive surgical experience and patient-centered approach to the Princeton community.

This affiliation allows patients in the region to receive personalized, surgeon-led care within an established plastic surgery practice.

Scheduling a Consultation

Patients interested in cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery in Princeton may request an appointment directly through Dr. Allison's practice. Consultations provide an opportunity to discuss goals, explore treatment options, and develop a personalized surgical plan. Appointment details for the Princeton office are available here .

About Dr. David W. Allison

Dr. David W. Allison is board-certified in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery with more than 23 years of surgical experience and over 5,000 procedures performed. He began his career specializing in breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients and has expanded his practice to include comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery across the face, breast, and body, as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

