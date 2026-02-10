Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 18:02 Uhr
Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues Resource Paper on U.S. Extended Producer Responsibility Laws for Packaging

New Laws in U.S. for Companies Selling Packaged Goods

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a Resource Paper on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws for packaging in the U.S. The new Resource Paper, which is available at link, examines the adoption of EPR packaging regulations across states and outlines the compliance, reporting, and financial implications for companies that sell packaged products in the U.S.

Key findings of the new Resource Paper include:

  • EPR packaging laws are expanding rapidly across the U.S., with seven states having adopted legislation and approximately 14 additional states actively considering similar laws as of early 2026.

  • EPR packaging laws generally cover paper, plastic, glass, and metal packaging, food service ware, and paper products sold to consumers and, in some cases, business-to-business (B2B) packaging.

  • Compliance obligations are administered through state-approved Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), which require producers to register, submit annual supply data, and pay fees based on the weight, type, and recyclability of packaging materials.

  • Companies face increasing legal, operational, and reporting complexity due to differences in state-level requirements, deadlines, and fee structures, as well as potential financial penalties and reputational risks for noncompliance.

Packaging EPR laws represent a fundamental shift in how packaging waste is funded and managed in the United States," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "As these programs expand, companies must understand whether they qualify as covered producers, what data they are required to report, and how EPR fees may impact their financial planning."

Coppola added, "G&A is available to help companies assess their exposure to packaging EPR laws, navigate PRO registration and reporting, and develop strategies to reduce long-term costs through improved packaging design and material choices."

About G&A Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT
Louis D. Coppola
CEO & Co-Founder
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com

G&A Institute Resource Paper on U.S. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Laws for Packaging

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Governance & Accountability Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-issues-resource-paper-on-u.s.-extended-producer-1135568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
