Rexel extended its presence within ARGAN's portfolio

Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - 5.45 pm

REXEL strengthens its presence in the

Roissy-en-Brie (77) ARGAN warehouse

and brings its leased area to 27,000 sq.m

ARGAN announced the leasing of an additional 9,000 sq.m at its logistics site in Roissy-en-Brie (77), bringing the total leased area to 27,000 sq.m. Located in the eastern inner ring of the Paris region, the site will be occupied by Rexel, a specialist in the distribution of electrical equipment.

Source: ARGAN

Already a long-standing tenant at the site, Rexel is strengthening its presence in Roissy-en-Brie by expanding its occupied space by 9,000 sq.m, bringing the total to 27,000 sq.m. This expansion confirms both the attractiveness of the logistics platform and the quality of the partnership established with ARGAN. The additional space will enable Rexel to accommodate within the warehouse one of its subsidiaries specialized in low-current systems.

Prior to the arrival of this subsidiary, the Roissy-en-Brie site managed an inventory of approximately 25,000 product references and employed 70 staff members. The integration of this new activity will enrich the logistics platform with an additional 6,000 product references and mobilize 30 full-time equivalents, further strengthening the strategic role of the site within Rexel's logistics network in the Paris area.

A re-letting made possible by ARGAN's close relationship with its tenant-clients

As the owner of two warehouses leased to Rexel, ARGAN supports the development of its tenant-client through close monitoring of its key accounts. This transaction forms part of a long-term partnership, already demonstrated at the Cestas site, where ARGAN and Rexel have actively collaborated on the modernization and decarbonization of the heating facilities.

As in Cestas, replacing the existing gas boilers with electric heat pumps will drastically reduce the warehouse's CO2 emissions in Roissy-en-Brie, with an estimated reduction of nearly 300 tonnes of CO2, in line with the strong environmental commitments upheld by ARGAN and Rexel.

Following this approach, the lighting system has been fully upgraded with a Rexel LED solution equipped with presence detection, while the office spaces have also been modernized, contributing to the overall improvement of the site's energy performance.

ARGAN, a PREMIUM portfolio totalling nearly 4 million square meters

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board: "This reletting illustrates ARGAN's ability to sustainably support the growth of its tenant-clients and the strength of the long-term relationships we build with our key accounts. It also highlights the attractiveness of our assets in the Greater Paris region. By enabling Rexel to expand its space on a site it already occupies, ARGAN confirms its role as a committed real estate partner, attentive to the operational and environmental needs of its users."

Hugues Farjon, Rexel Real Estate Director: "This extension at the Roissy-en-Brie site is fully in line with our strategy to streamline and modernize our logistics operations. It not only enables us to support the growth of our business activities but also to improve the site's environmental performance, notably through the replacement of gas boilers with electric heat pumps and the modernization of equipment. We share with ARGAN a common ambition regarding decarbonization and the improvement of working conditions for our employees."

