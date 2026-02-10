Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 18:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DwyerOmega Expands Digital Engineering Tools with 3D CAD Models for Flow, Pressure, and Temperature Products on TraceParts

Millions of engineers can now design with trusted DwyerOmega components using ready-to-download CAD models on TraceParts.

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / DwyerOmega, a global leader in precision sensing and measurement technology, has taken a major step toward accelerating engineering design workflows by making its popular flow, pressure and temperature products available on the TraceParts CAD-content platform.

The move gives millions of engineers, designers and system integrators instant access to high-fidelity CAD models across DwyerOmega's portfolio. These models enable detailed 3D system configuration using DwyerOmega's sensors, components and instruments, streamlining everything from early-stage concepting to final prototyping.

Explore DwyerOmega's library of 3D CAD models and configuration tools now on TraceParts.

All CAD models are available in multiple formats-including SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, CATIA V5, AutoCAD, STEP, and STL-for faster validation, cleaner integrations, and dramatically reduced development cycles.

"We want engineers to be able to work with DwyerOmega products without friction," said Cyrus Grimes, Director of Product Content. "Providing our CAD models on TraceParts lets engineers configure and validate designs quickly, using data they can trust."

DwyerOmega's sensors and measurement systems support mission-critical applications across industries such as process control, automation, environmental monitoring, and advanced manufacturing. By delivering CAD models directly into the design tools engineers use daily, the company is helping customers minimize rework, improve accuracy, and bring innovations to market faster.

Joining the TraceParts network has connected DwyerOmega with a global community of more than 4.7 million registered engineers and designers, significantly expanding the visibility and accessibility of its technologies. The partnership ensures that DwyerOmega's solutions are discoverable and immediately usable in real-world engineering workflows.

About DwyerOmega
DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a wide range of industrial and controlled-environment applications. Our technologies help customers monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence.

With a portfolio of industry-leading brands, DwyerOmega has a longstanding commitment to innovation and quality-and a mission to improve the world, one measurement at a time. For more information visit www.dwyeromega.com.

Technical Inquiries
Cyrus Grimes
Director, Product Content
cgrimes@dwyeromega.com

Media Inquiries
Madeline Grove
Corporate Communications Manager
mgrove@dwyeromega.com

SOURCE: DwyerOmega



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dwyeromega-expands-digital-engineering-tools-with-3d-cad-models-for-fl-1134131

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.