DwyerOmega Expands Digital Engineering Tools with 3D CAD Models for Flow, Pressure, and Temperature Products on TraceParts

Millions of engineers can now design with trusted DwyerOmega components using ready-to-download CAD models on TraceParts.

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / DwyerOmega, a global leader in precision sensing and measurement technology, has taken a major step toward accelerating engineering design workflows by making its popular flow, pressure and temperature products available on the TraceParts CAD-content platform.

The move gives millions of engineers, designers and system integrators instant access to high-fidelity CAD models across DwyerOmega's portfolio. These models enable detailed 3D system configuration using DwyerOmega's sensors, components and instruments, streamlining everything from early-stage concepting to final prototyping.

Explore DwyerOmega's library of 3D CAD models and configuration tools now on TraceParts.

All CAD models are available in multiple formats-including SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, CATIA V5, AutoCAD, STEP, and STL-for faster validation, cleaner integrations, and dramatically reduced development cycles.

"We want engineers to be able to work with DwyerOmega products without friction," said Cyrus Grimes, Director of Product Content. "Providing our CAD models on TraceParts lets engineers configure and validate designs quickly, using data they can trust."

DwyerOmega's sensors and measurement systems support mission-critical applications across industries such as process control, automation, environmental monitoring, and advanced manufacturing. By delivering CAD models directly into the design tools engineers use daily, the company is helping customers minimize rework, improve accuracy, and bring innovations to market faster.

Joining the TraceParts network has connected DwyerOmega with a global community of more than 4.7 million registered engineers and designers, significantly expanding the visibility and accessibility of its technologies. The partnership ensures that DwyerOmega's solutions are discoverable and immediately usable in real-world engineering workflows.

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a wide range of industrial and controlled-environment applications. Our technologies help customers monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence.

With a portfolio of industry-leading brands, DwyerOmega has a longstanding commitment to innovation and quality-and a mission to improve the world, one measurement at a time. For more information visit www.dwyeromega.com .

Technical Inquiries

Cyrus Grimes

Director, Product Content

cgrimes@dwyeromega.com

Media Inquiries

Madeline Grove

Corporate Communications Manager

mgrove@dwyeromega.com

SOURCE: DwyerOmega

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dwyeromega-expands-digital-engineering-tools-with-3d-cad-models-for-fl-1134131