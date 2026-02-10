Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Dow Jones News
10.02.2026 18:33 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Feb-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

10 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         52,389 
 
Highest price paid per share:            155.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             153.40p 
 
                           154.4420p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,678,481 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,063,095 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,063,095 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      154.4420p                       52,389

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
473             154.20          08:10:00         00376427154TRLO1     XLON 
 
1002             153.40          08:54:11         00376498054TRLO1     XLON 
 
1500             154.20          08:58:48         00376504266TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              154.40          08:58:48         00376504267TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             154.40          08:58:48         00376504268TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             154.00          08:58:48         00376504269TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             154.20          09:12:26         00376521312TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              154.20          09:12:26         00376521313TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             154.60          09:34:51         00376547441TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              154.60          09:34:51         00376547442TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             154.60          09:35:01         00376547649TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             154.40          09:35:01         00376547650TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             154.60          09:35:06         00376547811TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              154.60          09:35:09         00376547883TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             154.40          09:35:09         00376547884TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             154.60          09:35:11         00376547912TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             154.60          09:35:11         00376547913TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547914TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547915TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547916TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547917TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547918TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547919TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547920TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547921TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547922TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547923TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547924TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547925TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547926TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              154.60          09:35:11         00376547927TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547928TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547929TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547930TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547931TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547932TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547933TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547934TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547935TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547936TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547937TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547938TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547939TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              154.60          09:35:11         00376547940TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             154.60          09:35:11         00376547941TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              154.60          09:35:11         00376547942TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             154.80          09:35:17         00376548062TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             154.80          09:35:17         00376548063TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             155.00          09:35:34         00376548393TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             154.80          09:35:34         00376548394TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             155.40          09:40:39         00376555472TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             155.40          09:40:39         00376555473TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              155.40          09:40:39         00376555474TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             154.80          09:44:52         00376560798TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              154.40          09:45:35         00376561672TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              154.20          10:47:28         00376602863TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             154.20          10:47:28         00376602864TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              154.40          10:47:28         00376602865TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              154.40          10:47:28         00376602866TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             154.20          10:47:28         00376602867TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             153.80          10:59:48         00376603513TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              153.80          11:02:35         00376603714TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             153.80          11:02:35         00376603715TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             154.40          11:45:35         00376605885TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             154.40          11:45:35         00376605886TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              154.60          11:45:35         00376605887TRLO1     XLON 
 
864             154.60          11:45:35         00376605888TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.40          11:45:49         00376605889TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             154.20          11:54:53         00376606313TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
