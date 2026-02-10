DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 10 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 52,389 Highest price paid per share: 155.40p Lowest price paid per share: 153.40p 154.4420p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,678,481 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,063,095 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,063,095 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 154.4420p 52,389

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 473 154.20 08:10:00 00376427154TRLO1 XLON 1002 153.40 08:54:11 00376498054TRLO1 XLON 1500 154.20 08:58:48 00376504266TRLO1 XLON 40 154.40 08:58:48 00376504267TRLO1 XLON 429 154.40 08:58:48 00376504268TRLO1 XLON 477 154.00 08:58:48 00376504269TRLO1 XLON 400 154.20 09:12:26 00376521312TRLO1 XLON 95 154.20 09:12:26 00376521313TRLO1 XLON 231 154.60 09:34:51 00376547441TRLO1 XLON 92 154.60 09:34:51 00376547442TRLO1 XLON 267 154.60 09:35:01 00376547649TRLO1 XLON 497 154.40 09:35:01 00376547650TRLO1 XLON 171 154.60 09:35:06 00376547811TRLO1 XLON 81 154.60 09:35:09 00376547883TRLO1 XLON 488 154.40 09:35:09 00376547884TRLO1 XLON 126 154.60 09:35:11 00376547912TRLO1 XLON 126 154.60 09:35:11 00376547913TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547914TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547915TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547916TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547917TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547918TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547919TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547920TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547921TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547922TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547923TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547924TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547925TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547926TRLO1 XLON 56 154.60 09:35:11 00376547927TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547928TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547929TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547930TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547931TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547932TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547933TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547934TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547935TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547936TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547937TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547938TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547939TRLO1 XLON 60 154.60 09:35:11 00376547940TRLO1 XLON 126 154.60 09:35:11 00376547941TRLO1 XLON 24 154.60 09:35:11 00376547942TRLO1 XLON 137 154.80 09:35:17 00376548062TRLO1 XLON 280 154.80 09:35:17 00376548063TRLO1 XLON 438 155.00 09:35:34 00376548393TRLO1 XLON 518 154.80 09:35:34 00376548394TRLO1 XLON 158 155.40 09:40:39 00376555472TRLO1 XLON 253 155.40 09:40:39 00376555473TRLO1 XLON 76 155.40 09:40:39 00376555474TRLO1 XLON 487 154.80 09:44:52 00376560798TRLO1 XLON 13 154.40 09:45:35 00376561672TRLO1 XLON 13 154.20 10:47:28 00376602863TRLO1 XLON 473 154.20 10:47:28 00376602864TRLO1 XLON 74 154.40 10:47:28 00376602865TRLO1 XLON 22 154.40 10:47:28 00376602866TRLO1 XLON 470 154.20 10:47:28 00376602867TRLO1 XLON 470 153.80 10:59:48 00376603513TRLO1 XLON 5 153.80 11:02:35 00376603714TRLO1 XLON 308 153.80 11:02:35 00376603715TRLO1 XLON 101 154.40 11:45:35 00376605885TRLO1 XLON 234 154.40 11:45:35 00376605886TRLO1 XLON 89 154.60 11:45:35 00376605887TRLO1 XLON 864 154.60 11:45:35 00376605888TRLO1 XLON 100 154.40 11:45:49 00376605889TRLO1 XLON 484 154.20 11:54:53 00376606313TRLO1 XLON

