Jorie AI Shares a Live Case Study on the Inevitable Future of Healthcare AI at ViVE 2026

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Jorie AI, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle automation, announced its presence at ViVE 2026, where the company will bring live case studies, executive conversations, and real-world demonstrations of autonomous healthcare AI to the show floor at Booth #1402.

At ViVE 2026, Jorie AI will center its presence around a defining message for the industry: autonomous healthcare AI is inevitable-but only when it can execute across real healthcare systems. Rather than focusing on traditional demos or isolated automation tools, Jorie AI will showcase how AI operates in live production environments where complexity, fragmented systems, and payer variability are the norm.

A featured on-site presentation at Booth #1402 will walk attendees through a live healthcare case study, exploring why many AI initiatives struggle to deliver sustained results and what must change for automation to work end-to-end. The session will examine the financial and operational impact of fragmented automation, the execution gaps that persist despite widespread AI adoption, and the outcomes achieved when automation is built to function continuously across real workflows. The presentation will include perspectives from Jorie AI leadership alongside a healthcare client, offering an authentic, peer-level view into what autonomous execution looks like in practice.

In addition to the presentation, Jorie AI will host Jorie Tech Talks, a live podcast series recorded on-site at Booth #1402. The series features candid, unscripted conversations with healthcare leaders across the industry, covering current challenges, emerging trends, and where AI and automation are delivering-or failing to deliver-real value. Healthcare executives attending ViVE are invited to join the podcast and share their perspectives as part of the ongoing dialogue.

Throughout the conference, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Jorie AI executives for focused discussions and custom demonstrations. These sessions will highlight SmartCore Engine, Jorie AI's autonomous execution layer, and its ability to integrate seamlessly across EMRs, clearinghouses, payer portals, and third-party systems-enabling end-to-end healthcare automation that works in real-world environments.

Healthcare leaders attending ViVE 2026 are encouraged to visit Booth #1402 to experience how autonomous healthcare AI is being applied today through live case studies, executive conversations, and real operational results-and to sign up for a one-on-one meeting or participate in Jorie Tech Talks during the conference.

