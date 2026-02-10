DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils Soft Romance, the Second Capsule in Its Spring 2026 Collection Series

The Limited-Edition Drop Channels the Feminine Revival Through Romance, Dreamlike Movement, and Elevated Softness

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network, and planning ecosystem for life's most meaningful moments, today announces the launch of Soft Romance, the second limited-edition capsule in itsSpring 2026 collection series. Designed to tap into cultural trends shaping fashion today, from the feminine revival to romance-forward dressing, Soft Romance continues the brand's seasonal story arc, evolving from timeless to romantic while delivering fresh, socially relevant inspiration.

Rooted in emotion and movement, Soft Romance embraces a modern romantic sensibility defined by airy fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and delicate detailing. Designed with versatility in mind, the capsule spans bridal, bridesmaids, and occasionwear. From romantic ballgowns and tiered silhouettes to pastel bridesmaid dresses, softly tailored menswear, fluttering midis, and feminine accessories, the collection delivers cohesive styling across every celebration moment.

"The Soft Romance capsule collection is about honoring femininity in a way that feels emotional, modern, and intentional," said Heather McReynolds, SVP of Merchandising, Planning and Product Development. "This capsule reflects a cultural shift toward romance and softness, translating dreamy movement, delicate details, and expressive silhouettes into fashion that feels elevated, wearable, and uniquely David's."

The Soft Romance capsule collection features:

Romantic Silhouettes: Romantic tiers, soft ruffles, bow-accented straps, sweetheart bodices, fluid A-lines, and airy movement throughout.

Ethereal Fabrics: Lightweight chiffons, delicate tulles, sheer organzas, layered transparencies, and pastel-toned satins.

Delicate Design Details: Floral motifs, refined appliqués, dainty bows, soft draping, and subtle, sculpted volume.

Refined Finishing Touches: Rosy, ethereal makeup, floral veils, hair ribbons, and pearl-inspired accents.

Anchored in an inclusive size range of 0-30, the capsule collection delivers statement-making silhouettes for every customer. Pricing begins at $119.95 for bridesmaids and occasion styles, with bridal gowns starting at $349.95.

The Soft Romance capsule is now available on DavidsBridal.com and in all David's Bridal stores nationwide . Customers may book an appointment or shop in-store and online while supplies last.

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

