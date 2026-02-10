Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 19:18 Uhr
Quantifind Can Unlock Up to $177.9M in Annual Compliance Efficiency for Tier 1 Banks According to Celent Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-driven financial crime risk intelligence, today announced the results of a new independent economic study conducted by Celent, which found that Tier 1 banks deploying Quantifind's Graphyte platform could unlock up to $177.9 million in annual cost savings across Know Your Customer (KYC) and sanctions screening alone.

Quantifind

According to the Celent analysis, these savings are driven primarily by dramatic reductions in false positives, which continue to plague traditional screening systems and force banks to maintain large, costly analyst teams. Celent estimates that Quantifind's AI-powered screening analytics can reduce alert volumes by 80-90%, allowing compliance teams to focus on genuinely high-risk activity while maintaining regulatory rigor.

Quantifying the Impact of AI-Driven Compliance

Celent's study evaluated real-world Quantifind client deployments and applied Celent's proprietary cost models to estimate potential savings across bank tiers:

  • Tier 1 banks: Up to $177.9M in annual savings
  • Tier 2 banks: Approximately $42.5M in annual savings
  • Tier 3 banks: Approximately $3.4M in annual savings

The analysis focused on KYC and sanctions screening but noted that additional efficiencies could be achieved by extending Quantifind's platform to transaction monitoring, investigations, third-party risk management, and large-scale lookbacks.

Beyond cost reduction, Celent highlighted Quantifind's ability to enable continuous monitoring (perpetual KYC), long considered impractical due to the high cost of adverse media screening. With significantly lower false positive rates and high-speed analytics, Quantifind makes continuous risk monitoring feasible even in large banking environments.

A New Operating Model for Compliance

"Compliance teams are being asked to do more than ever, with greater scrutiny and fewer resources," said Graham Bailey, COO of Quantifind. "This study validates what our customers are already experiencing: AI doesn't just improve accuracy, it fundamentally changes what's possible. By eliminating low-value alerts, banks can reinvest time and talent into higher-impact investigations, proactive risk management, and regulatory readiness."

Bailey added, "This isn't about cutting corners. It's about giving compliance leaders the intelligence they need, at the speed and scale the modern risk environment demands."

Looking Ahead: Agentic AI for Compliance

Celent's report also notes Quantifind's planned expansion of the Graphyte platform with agentic AI capabilities, designed to automate discrete analyst tasks with autonomous decisioning for low-risk, high-volume tasks across KYC, Sanctions, and Investigations. If delivered with appropriate governance and auditability, these capabilities could further extend efficiency gains beyond alert reduction alone.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in AI-driven risk intelligence, trusted by seven of the 10 largest U.S. banks and multiple federal agencies to uncover hidden risks in complex data. Its Graphyte platform uses machine learning, natural language processing, and proprietary name science to detect indicators of illicit finance, foreign influence, and supply-chain exposure across billions of records. Quantifind was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Media Contact
Annalisa Camarillo
CMO, Quantifind
contact@quantifind.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423574/Quantifind_Logov1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantifind-can-unlock-up-to-177-9m-in-annual-compliance-efficiency-for-tier-1-banks-according-to-celent-report-302684124.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
