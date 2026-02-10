Joi Scientific has been in a quiet period since 2020, restructuring the company, building the right team, and developing the technology. The team has been busy at the Space Life Science Laboratory, Exploration Park at Kennedy Space Center in Florida advancing the production of green hydrogen at atmospheric temperature and pressure from sea water or grey water. Significant progress has been made during this quiet period resulting in a working model for scaling and production models. More to come...

Bill McGill, past Chair of MarineMax and a Joi Scientific advisor stated, "Joi initiated the quiet period to allow the science and engineering team to focus on the development of the technology. The staff believe they are there and are excited as Joi approaches product commercialization."

About Joi Scientific:

Joi Scientific is a cutting-edge clean tech company specializing in the development of electronic circuitry and related components for use in the renewable energy arena. Joi has developed a process to generate hydrogen gas from an aqueous fuel of saltwater at ambient pressure and temperature on-site and on demand.

To be more specific, Joi Scientific specializes in plasma-driven hydrogen production, leveraging fast-discharge pulsed power and advanced physics to optimize water-splitting and energy conversion processes. Joi's patented approach unites electromagnetic resonance, high-voltage pulsed circuits, quantum-informed material designs, and

Joi Scientific is located in the Space Life Laboratory, Exploration Park at Kennedy Space Center, 505 Odyssey Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953.

