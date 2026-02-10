ERP Advisors Group Offers a Free Live Event on Best Practices for ERP Implementation and Optimization

On Thursday, February 12th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will evaluate how businesses can fall back in love with their ERP with implementation and optimization best practices post-go live.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will examine the complexities that come with ERP implementation and optimization. Love is in the air, and ERP Advisors Group wants businesses to reignite the spark with their enterprise applications by providing the business with the TLC it deserves.

Shawn Windle will utilize his expertise to:

Explain how to overcome failed expectations of your ERP's first phase of implementation.

Discuss what to consider including on an optimization roadmap.

Advise on how to oversee continuous improvement of your software ecosystem.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast:

https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/fall-back-in-love-with-your-erp

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

