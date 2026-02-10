Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation: Ginkgo MIC Highlights 15-Year Disciplined Growth and 2+ Fundamental Research Corp Rating at 2026 AGM

TORONTO, ON and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Ginkgo MIC") held its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Toronto and Vancouver, bringing together investors, partners, and industry professionals for a reflective and forward-looking review led by CEO Henry Tse.

This year's AGM marked a meaningful milestone: 15 years of disciplined growth, consistent risk management and capital preservation - principles that have enabled Ginkgo MIC to navigate multiple economic and real estate cycles with resilience, intention and a long-term mindset as a leading mortgage investment corporation.

Resilience Through Market Cycles

Against the backdrop of one of the most challenging periods in Canadian real estate in recent times, Ginkgo MIC reflected on a market that has seen home prices decline, weakened consumer confidence, and subdued transaction activity. Rather than retreat, the team emphasized a measured, disciplined approach - prioritizing underwriting quality, liquidity, and portfolio resilience.

Despite a broader market downturn, Ginkgo MIC reached a significant new milestone in 2025, with assets under management surpassing $200 million, reflecting continued investor confidence and disciplined capital deployment.

Fund Performance Anchored in Risk Discipline

Fund performance continues to be guided by discipline rather than excess. Key highlights include:

Mortgage receivables increased 12% year over year to $192 million, reaching a historic high of $206 million as of December 2025. The MIC remains focused on single-family residential properties in Ontario.

Fiscal 2025 yield declined modestly by 0.14 percentage points to 9.24%, reflecting lower lending rates, while continuing to exceed the sector average of 9.0%.

Net income rose 14% year over year to $12.2 million, primarily driven by lower-than-expected operating expenses.

As of August 2025, Ginkgo held $8 million in Stage 3 (impaired) mortgages, representing 4.2% of the portfolio across 20 of 469 properties, below the sector average of 5.5%, reflecting prudent portfolio management.

As of August 2025, Ginkgo maintained $1.69 million in provisions for bad debts and $1.91 million in retained earnings, providing an additional buffer against unforeseen challenges.

Independent Validation: Fundamental Research Corp. Rating

Ginkgo MIC continues to hold a 2+ rating from Fundamental Research Corp., one of the highest in the industry based on its latest annual review. The rating reflects a very good return-to-risk profile, alongside an average risk rating of 3. Fundamental Research Corp. is one of the world's largest independent research firms, with over 22 years of experience and coverage of more than 550 companies globally, providing in-depth and objective analysis. This independent assessment reinforces the fund's disciplined portfolio construction, strong credit quality, and defensive positioning in a challenging market environment.

To access the full FRC analysis, please click here: Read the 2025 FRC Report

Looking Back to Look Ahead

As Ginkgo MIC enters its next chapter, management noted that 2026 will require continued patience, vigilance, and adaptability. Supported by a strengthened balance sheet, a proven risk management framework, and an experienced team, Ginkgo MIC remains focused on delivering durable outcomes built on trust and aligned with its enduring objectives.

"Markets will continue to evolve, and periods of uncertainty are inevitable," said Henry Tse, CEO of Ginkgo MIC. "What has guided us for the past 15 years - and will continue to guide us forward - is a disciplined approach to growth, a clear focus on risk management, and a long-term commitment to our investors."

After 15 years, the message remains clear: growth matters most when it is earned carefully, protected thoughtfully, and managed with purpose and disciplined sustainability.

For any questions regarding this news release or Ginkgo MIC's fund performance, you can visit www.GinkgoMic.com , or email investor@ginkgomic.com .

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides?dividends?to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), Saskatchewan and the Winnipeg communities. Since inception, Ginkgo has paid over $70 million dividends to investors.

Legal Disclaimers

This press release is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the information herein or reviewed this press release. Further, the contents of this press release should be read in conjunction with Ginkgo's offering memorandum dated November 30, 2023, as amended from time to time, a copy of which can be made available to you by contacting us.

Past Performance; No Guarantees

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and readers should not assume that the future performance of Ginkgo will equal or better Ginkgo's historical performance.

Target yields with respect to Ginkgo's preference shares are merely targets determined from time to time by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion based on several factors including but not limited to the general economic conditions, local real estate markets and prevailing levels of interest rates. The payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors to establish working capital and other reserves for Ginkgo. Readers should not confuse Ginkgo's target yields with Ginkgo's rate of return or yield. There is no guarantee that Ginkgo will be able to pay dividends at the levels targeted. The amount of dividends declared may fluctuate from time to time and there can be no assurance that Ginkgo will declare any dividends in any particular month or months or that Ginkgo will declare a special dividend in for the same amount or at all in subsequent fiscal periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided in this press release, to the extent that they relate to Ginkgo and its views or predictions about possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes future-oriented financial information with respect to prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows that is presented either as a forecast or projection, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Although Ginkgo believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements provided in this press release are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of Ginkgo, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date they are provided in this press release. Except as otherwise required by law, Ginkgo does not intend to, and assumes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements it may provide in this press release, whether because of new information, plans or events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as there can be no assurance that the conditions, events, plans and assumptions on which they are based will occur.

