Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - The Nestled, a luxury addiction and behavioral healthcare recovery center based in Las Vegas, announced that it is now an in-network provider with CareSource Medicaid, increasing access to substance use and behavioral health treatment for eligible Medicaid members in Southern Nevada.

The new in-network status allows qualifying CareSource Medicaid members to receive covered treatment services at The Nestled, addressing financial and access barriers that frequently delay or prevent individuals from entering care. The update applies to eligible programs offered at the center's Clark County facility and is effective immediately.

Medicaid plays a central role in behavioral healthcare delivery across Nevada. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Medicaid is the single largest payer for substance use disorder services nationwide, supporting treatment access for low-income individuals and families. Expanding in-network provider availability is widely viewed as a key factor in improving treatment utilization and continuity of care.

The Nestled offers a comprehensive continuum of care that includes medical detoxification, residential treatment, mental health programs, and outpatient services. Clinical services are designed to address substance use disorders alongside co-occurring behavioral and mental health conditions, reflecting current best practices in integrated treatment delivery.

CareSource Medicaid serves a diverse population of Nevada residents, including individuals who may face limited provider options for addiction and behavioral healthcare services. By joining the CareSource network, The Nestled aligns its clinical offerings with public health efforts to expand treatment access and reduce reliance on emergency and crisis-based care.

Public health agencies continue to emphasize the importance of early and sustained treatment for substance use and behavioral health conditions. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that individuals who access treatment through Medicaid are more likely to receive ongoing care compared to those without coverage, contributing to improved health outcomes and reduced long-term costs.

The Nestled operates a modern inpatient treatment facility located at 2860 S Bronco St and outpatient treatment facility located at 7040 Laredo St Ste J&K in Las Vegas. The center is staffed by licensed clinicians and support professionals and remains open 24 hours a day to accommodate urgent admissions and referrals. All services are delivered in compliance with state and federal healthcare regulations.

The new CareSource Medicaid network inclusion does not change The Nestled's admissions standards or clinical protocols. Coverage determinations, authorizations, and eligibility remain subject to individual Medicaid plans and CareSource guidelines.

About The Nestled

The Nestled is a luxury addiction and behavioral healthcare recovery center located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The center provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs for individuals with substance use and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. The Nestled serves Clark County and surrounding communities with 24-hour clinical availability.

