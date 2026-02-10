Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 22:14 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials to Host Fiscal Q2 Call

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced it will host its Q2 call on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast and teleconference will provide an update on the Company's execution across federal financing engagement, customer validation and commercial discussions, and engineering and pre-FID workstreams, as 5E advances the Fort Cady Project toward a potential Final Investment Decision.

Event Details

  • Event: 5E Advanced Materials Q2 Call

  • Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

  • Format: Webcast (Audio Only) and Teleconference

  • Duration: 60 minutes

Live Webcast: Register HERE

Dial-In Numbers:

  • Toll Free: +1 (888) 506-0062

  • International: +1 (973) 528-0011

  • Participant Access Code: 249408

Teleconference Replay (Available until March 3, 2026):

  • Toll Free: +1 (877) 481-4010

  • International: +1 (919) 882-2331

  • Replay Passcode: 53637

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-ferro-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron was included on the U.S. Government's 2025 Critical Minerals List.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes and success thereof, market demand for boron and lithium, the potential applications of its products across energy, defense, agriculture and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes, market demand for boron and lithium, and potential applications of its products across energy, defense, and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations
Brett Maas
Hayden IR, LLC
FEAM@haydenir.com
Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
team@pracommunications.com
Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-to-host-fiscal-q2-call-1135627

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
