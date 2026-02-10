Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, stadiums, arenas, Esports and other venues, will report Q2 fiscal 2026 results before the market opens on February 12 and host an investor call at 11:00 am ET. Following prepared remarks, management will take investor questions.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Toll-Free Number:

Toll/International Number: Thursday, February 12 at 11:00am ET

1-877-407-4018

1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript:

Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: Posted online here 48 hours after the event

mitq@catalyst-ir.com

Telephone Replay

Access ID: 13758560

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: February 26, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

