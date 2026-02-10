With Refreshed Brand eXoZymes Sharpens Pharmaceutical Focus to Drive Platform Leverage and Long-Term Value Creation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes transforming abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and new medicines - announced the launch of a redesigned corporate website and updated visual identity, reflecting the company's refined strategic focus on pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.

The update follows the company's previously communicated decision to sharpen its commercial scope toward sectors where management believes its AI-enhanced, cell-free exozyme platform may provide differentiated capabilities and long-term value creation potential. By concentrating resources on pharmaceutical and high-value nutraceutical applications, the Company intends to prioritize markets characterized by defined regulatory pathways, technical barriers to entry, intellectual property defensibility, and durable demand dynamics.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes states, "Our strategy is built around disciplined focus and platform leverage. We are concentrating our technology and business development efforts on highly valuable pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets - segments that we believe are defined by no or low current access, attractive margin profiles, strong intellectual property protection, meaningful technical barriers to entry, and long-term commercial durability."

Heltzen continues, "At the same time, our technology is structured as a modular, AI-designed, cell-free enzyme cascade platform that can be engineered to produce complex small molecules without relying on living cells. This architecture significantly reduces biological variability and other production problems, support scalable and repeatable process performance, and enable high-purity outputs suitable for regulated environments. By advancing a platform rather than a single-product model, our objective is to create multiple downstream value opportunities from a common technological core and position eXoZymes as a differentiated infrastructure layer for next-generation small-molecule manufacturing."

The company's updated visual identity, is now updated to focus on a green - with a dash of blue - color scheme, commonly associated with biotechnology and pharma. This is intended to reflect the company's updated positioning within the biotech sector. The redesigned website integrates updated commercial content and strategic messaging consistent with the commercial focus areas.

"As outlined late last year, we have a tighter strategic focus on medicines and pharmaceutical-adjacent opportunities. With this launch, our external presentation now fully aligns with that direction. What investors hear from us regarding focus and priorities is now clearly reflected in how we present ourselves." - said Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications at eXoZymes, and continues, "The website will continue to evolve and add new features as well as new content as we progress towards future commercial milestones."

Management believes that concentrating on pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets will accelerate value creation, enhance partnership potential, support intellectual property development, and improve operational focus.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform feedstock into essential chemicals, nutraceuticals and medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

