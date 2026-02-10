Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 22:38 Uhr
D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to SPACSphere Acquisition Corp. in Connection with its $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / On February 9, 2026, SPACSphere Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:SSACU) (the "Company") announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering of 17,250,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. The Offering resulted in gross proceeds of $172,500,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 6, 2026, under the ticker symbol "SSACU." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right (the "Share Right") to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Its Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and Share Rights are listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SSAC", "SSACW", and "SSACR", respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC. Conyers Dill & Pearman LLP acted as Caymen Counsel.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-290414), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on January 30, 2026. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SPACSphere Acquisition Corp.

SPACSphere Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but will focus on industries where the Company has core competencies and experiences, such as digital assets, technology, and healthcare industries.

The Company's management team is led by Bala Padmakumar, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Soumen Das, its Chief Financial Officer and Director. In addition, the Board includes Kathleen Cuocolo, Magnus Ryde, and Mark Platshon.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC
Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com
Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-spacsphere-acquisition-1135684

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
