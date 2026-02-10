Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") has increased its non-brokered private placement announced in News Release, February 5, 2026 from $800,000 to $955,600 due to strong investor demand.

The funds will be used for exploration and general working capital at its Miner Mountain copper-gold project near Princeton, BC, subject to regulatory approval.

The Miner Mountain project is an Alkalic Porphyry Copper-Gold mineralization which encompasses near-surface disseminated gold mineralization and the new December, 2025-discovered porphyry copper mineralization at the Billy Zone. This lies adjacent to the existing South Gold Zone. Additionally, a second deeper copper-gold porphyry has now been indicated at depth, 1200 metres northeast at the Cuba Zone. (See News Releases December 19, 2025, February 2, 2026, and February 5, 2026).

Private Placement

The offering will now consist of 15,926,665 units at $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of $955,600.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.10 for three years from the closing of the private placement. The warrants will contain an acceleration clause that will be in place 4 months and one day after the units are issued. If at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing date the closing trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than Canadian $0.18 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive Business Days, then the Company may give notice thereof and, in such case, the Expiry Time shall be 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is deemed to have been given by the Company to the Holder.

There will be no Finder's Fees paid on the placement.

Insiders will participate in the private placement.

This offering will be subject to the completion of formal documentation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. All of the securities sold pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of closing.

The Company also plans to utilize British Columbia Instrument 45-536 which opens private placements to non-accredited investors provided the purchaser has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction and any other exemptions that may be applicable. Completion of the private placement is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There is no minimum offering size for the private placement and the maximum number of units proposed to be issued is 15,926,665 units for gross proceeds of $955,600. The Company fully expects to spend the funds as stated; there may be circumstances, for sound business reasons, where a re-allocation of funds may be necessary.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act").

There is no material change about the issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 km north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

