Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") team launched their two new ETFs:

CI Balanced+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund (TSX: CBAP)

CI Equity+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund (TSX: CEQP)





The CI Asset Allocation+ ETFs provide strategic, disciplined and globally diversified portfolios designed for today's more complex market environment. The Funds combine equity and fixed income exposure with additional diversifiers - allocations to gold - to give investors exposure to non-traditional asset classes. Powered by CI GAM's in-house expertise, the series offers institutional-level execution with a 0% management fee until June 30, 2026. The Funds are available in both mutual fund and ETF series.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, with approximately $23 billion in ETF assets under management as of December 31, 2025. The lineup includes 94 ETFs across beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, active, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG and thematic strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

